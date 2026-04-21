Teotihuacan Mexico shooting: Chilling visuals emerge as Canadian woman killed at historic pyramids

Chilling videos from the scene have now emerged and are being circulated online. “A Canadian woman was killed when a gunman opened fire on tourists at the Pyramids of Teotihuacán, leaving several others injured,” a page wrote on X.

A Canadian woman was shot dead and many others were injured after a man opened fire at at Mexico 's Teotihuacan pyramids on Monday, before killing himself.

Another page also shared visuals from the site. The videos showed the gunmen firing periodic shots from halfway up the Pyramid of the Moon while tourists take cover behind stairs below.

Yet another person shared videos and stills from the site, claiming that then pictures showed the face of the shooting suspect.

One person sharing the videos claimed that the tourists were shouting "Tell the police, that guy's crazy!”.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

What to know about Teotihuacan Mexico shooting? The gunman killed himself after the incident at the popular tourist destination. Teotihuacan is home to pre-Aztecan pyramids.

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Mexico's security cabinet released a statement saying “According to preliminary information, a man fired shots at the location and subsequently took his own life. Unfortunately, a woman of Canadian nationality lost her life and, to date, there is information on several people who were injured, who are receiving medical attention. At the site, a firearm, a bladed weapon, and live cartridges were secured. The authorities of the Security Cabinet are collaborating on the investigations to clarify the facts.”

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement “What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian embassy.”

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“I have instructed the Security Cabinet to thoroughly investigate these events and provide all necessary support. Personnel from the Secretariat of the Interior and Culture are already heading to the site to provide assistance and accompaniment, along with local authorities,” she added, and continued, “I am closely following the situation and we will continue to provide timely updates through the Security Cabinet.”

Authorities reportedly said that among those injured are Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists. The pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan was one of the most important cultural centers in Mesoamerica.

(With agency inputs)