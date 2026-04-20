Two killed in North Carolina as planned youth fight escalates to mass shooting

Two people were killed as a planned fight turned deadly in Winston-Salem in North Carolina on Monday morning, leading to multiple individuals firing at each other. The mass shooting took place at the Leinbach Park in North Carolina. (Pexel)

The mass shooting took place at the Leinbach Park near the Jefferson Middle School at around 10 am, Winston-Salem police said in a social media post. The park is located in a suburban and residential area northwest of downtown Winston-Salem.

The police said that the number of victims remained unclear, adding they would release information on the same after confirmation. “This is an isolated incident and remains under active investigation,” the police further stated.

Officials further said that “several individuals – both victims and suspects – have been identified and located.” However, they said that efforts were underway to account for everyone involved in the incident. Some of those involved were juveniles, police added. Authorities have also urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

What police said about victims, suspects According to police officials, the incident began approximately at 9.52 am as a planned fight involving two young individuals. When these individuals met at a park, the situated “escalated significantly”, which led to multiple people exchanging gunfire.

Police said there were multiple victims, but the exact number has not yet been confirmed. “A large police presence continues in the area as officers actively investigate,” the Winston-Salem Police Department said. They added that law enforcement was using drones in the area, requesting locals to keep any personal drones grounded to avoid interference.

“These drones are being used to search for involved individuals. This is an ongoing and active investigation. Please allow law enforcement to use their drones without interference,” the police said in a post on X.