What happened to Danny Go! star Daniel Coleman's son Isaac? All about Fanconi anemia

'Danny Go!' star Daniel Coleman’s son Isaac has died at the age of 14 after a battle with mouth cancer. Isaac had also been diagnosed with Fanconi anemia, a rare genetic disorder that affects bone marrow function and increases the risk of cancer and other serious complications.

'Danny Go!' star Daniel Coleman's son Isaac has died at the age of 14.(Instagram/ Daniel Coleman)

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Coleman announced the news of his eldest child’s passing in an emotional statement shared on Instagram on Friday.

“Oh my sweet boy,” he began. “There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride.”

He added, “Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit … and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac!"

“Remembering how loved you were and how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort,” he concluded. “Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son.”

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{{^usCountry}} When was Isaac diagnosed with mouth cancer? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When was Isaac diagnosed with mouth cancer? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In December 2025, Coleman revealed that Isaac had been diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer. He also shared that his son was born with Fanconi anemia, a condition that made cancer development more likely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In December 2025, Coleman revealed that Isaac had been diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer. He also shared that his son was born with Fanconi anemia, a condition that made cancer development more likely. {{/usCountry}}

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“Okay, now the bad news…we found out last week that Isaac has cancer in his mouth. TBH, we always knew this day was coming, as it’s a near certainty w/ Fanconi anemia. But it’s definitely hitting a little earlier than we hoped and is still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you’ve braced for it for years. Been getting lots of scans and we’re not sure yet how much it’s spread. But for now, the plan is to try and remove the cancer surgically asap. We’ve done chemo before with Isaac’s bone marrow transplant, but it’s a much less ideal path due to his genetic disorder and the damage radiation does to the rest of his body. So our hope is that we’re early enough to cut it all out,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

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"The location of the cancer will require some pretty extensive surgery and potential bone work, so we’re not sure yet what recovery will look like. But we’re anxious to get it done fast, so surgery will likely be in the next couple of weeks. During the scans this week, we also discovered some brain spots forming that indicate potential degenerative nerve issues. It coincides with some mobility issues we’ve been noticing lately, so that’s another can of worms that could have a pretty big impact on him soon. But for now, we’re taking it a step at a time and addressing the cancer aggressively."

What is Fanconi anemia?

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Fanconi anemia is a rare inherited genetic disorder that impairs the body’s ability to repair damaged DNA.

It primarily affects the bone marrow, often leading to bone marrow failure, where the body cannot produce enough healthy blood cells. This can cause anemia, frequent infections, and bleeding problems, typically appearing in childhood.

The condition also significantly increases the risk of certain cancers, particularly head and neck cancers, leukemia, and other solid tumors, due to the accumulation of DNA damage over time.

Other possible features include short stature, limb abnormalities, skin pigmentation differences, and kidney, heart, ear, or eye defects. Some individuals may also experience endocrine issues, infertility, and developmental delays.

Fanconi anemia is caused by mutations in one of several genes involved in DNA repair. While treatment options such as bone marrow transplants, supportive care, and cancer monitoring can help manage the condition, there is currently no complete cure for its broader effects.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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