What happened to Jake Lang in Dearborn? Activists clash with protestors amid city council meeting; videos

On Tuesday, Dearborn in Michigan became the site of a major confrontation over a city council meeting, which was attended by controversial activist Jake Lang. Lang, Detroit Pastor Lorenzo Sewell and their far-right groups attended the meeting. However, they were met with counter-protests.

Jake Lang is led out of Judge H. Reid Poland III's courtroom in handcuffs during livestreamer Dalton Eatherly's hearing, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Clarksville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Kristin Hall)

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As the meeting started at the Henry Ford Centennial Library at 7pm EDT, the commotion increased. Click on Detroit reports that there is a massive police presence at the venue, with police in riot gear also present for potential escalation.

Also read: Jake Lang ‘banned’ from Texas after allegedly threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony: 'I didn't have any weapons…'

According to unverified reports on social media, Lang was also allegedly attacked by counter-protestors. Though, so far, no confirmation of the same has emerged.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, videos from outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library showed hundreds, with Lang and Sewell on one side and the counter-protests organized by local organizations on the other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, videos from outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library showed hundreds, with Lang and Sewell on one side and the counter-protests organized by local organizations on the other. {{/usCountry}}

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What Happened To Jake Lang Today - What We Know So Far

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A lot of claims are flying around about what happened to Jake Lang Tuesday, with some even claiming that the White Supremacist activist was attacked by counter-protestors. But those details are not confirmed.

The Detroit Free Press reported the details of what exactly transpired at the meeting on Tuesday. According to the DFP, Lorenzo Sewell's "Christian Crusader March" was already at the venue when Lang arrived around 6pm EDT for the joint “anti-Muslin rally.”

Here's another video:

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The group then attended the Dearborn City Council meeting. A photo emerged showing Lang seated inside the venue along with his other associates. The clashes were underway outside then. A video of Lang speaking at the meeting also surfaced.

Also read: Jake Lang arrested: What did he say amid Karmelo Anthony verdict? Details of ‘terroristic threats’

Who All Are Present At Tuesday's Protest

According to the Detroit Free Press, both far-right and counter-protestors were present outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library. Some were also observers.

The report added that the far-right protestors were carrying American and Christian flags. Some also reportedly debated religion outside the library.

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Notably, the report added that there was at least one Nazi flag present at the rally. Antisemitic slogans were chanted at Jake Lang over his renunciation of his Jewish heritage.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan released a statement on Tuesday saying that she is in touch with the with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. The Dearborn administration has asked residents not to engage with protestors.