What happened to Jonathan Boley? Body of missing 4-year-old found, father charged in Walker County case

Authorities in Walker County have confirmed the tragic outcome of the search for 4-year-old Johnathan Boley, who disappeared earlier this week. Sheriff Nick Smith said Friday morning that the child's remains were discovered a few miles from his Jasper home. Jonathan Boley and his dog went missing this week

“Like so many of you across our community, we’re devastated by this news,” Smith said. “Johnathan was an adventurous boy and loved the outdoors.” He added that the investigation remains active and declined to share additional details.

The discovery came two days after Johnathan and his dog, Buck, were reported missing from the property along Hwy. 195. They were last seen heading into nearby woods late Wednesday morning. When deputies located the boy’s body, Buck was found alive beside him, according to Smith.

Sheriff Nick Smith said 4-year-old Johnathan Everett Boley was living with his father, who reported him missing around 1 p.m.

The child’s mother moved to Florida one year ago, and the father was reportedly allotted five days of visitation each year. According to the sheriff, Johnathan went missing during that visitation period.

Johnathan was wearing ‘a yellow Mickey Mouse shirt, black pants and Paw Patrol shoes’ when he disappeared, officials said. His brother ‘identified the last place that he saw’ the four-year-old, Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said at a press conference on Friday.

Jameson Boley faces action

As the search unfolded, attention also turned to Johnathan’s father, Jameson Boley. He was taken into custody on outstanding charges of chemical endangerment and unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device after investigators reported finding explosive materials at the residence during their search efforts.

On Friday, District Judge Allison M Jones set his bond at $300,000, citing him as a “danger to the community” because explosives were present in a home where children were.