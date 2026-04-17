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What happened to Sneako? Streamer provides updates after Manhattan attack on livestream

Streamer Sneako was attacked in Manhattan while live-streaming on April 14. He was punched and pepper-sprayed by an unknown assailant.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:30 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Streamer Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, was caught on livestream being punched and pepper-sprayed on a Manhattan street on Tuesday, April 14.

Sneako got pepper sprayed and beaten during his livestream(X/@HALALK0)

The incident, which happened live with thousands tuned in, quickly went viral and sparked a larger debate about the increasing safety concerns for live streamers.

What was in the viral video?

The recorded video showed Sneako walking down the street with his phone in his hand. The attacker, identified as an unknown man wearing a Dr. Pepper T-shirt, approached him and punched him in the face. He attacked then pulled him down to the sidewalk.

A report by the CBS News noted Sneako sustained injuries that were not severe and he told arriving NYPD officers that he was pepper-sprayed and assaulted. The investigation is ongoing with no suspect or person of interest identified.

Sneako claimed incident was pre-planned

A few minutes later, he posted on X too, writing: ''I'm fine we got it handled. Going live again an hour later, with Professor Jiang X Dave Smith''.

Who is Sneako?

Sneako, a 27-year-old streamer, has gained popularity due to his right-wing views and provocative content based on the manosphere online spaces often linked to misogyny and toxic masculinity.

He has been banned on YouTube and Twitch before due to the violation of their codes of conduct. In spite of these bans, he still runs on the site Kick broadcasting and is an active social media user.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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