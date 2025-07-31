The death of a young girl in a Hersehypark wave pool has officially been ruled an accidental drowning, the New York Post reported. The revelation comes after speculation that Sophia Dubedi, 9, had suffered a medical episode. What happened to Sophia Subedi? Cause of death revealed for 9-year-old girl who died at Pennsylvania water park (Honoring Sophia Subedi)

The tragic incident took place at the Pennsylvania water park’s popular Boardwalk attraction on Thursday last week. Dubedi was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital.

“The cause of death was fresh water drowning and the manner of death was accidental,” the Dauphin County coroner said in a statement obtained by NBC 10, adding that she had not suffered any medical emergency before her death.

Witnesses describe the tragic incident

According to witnesses, lifeguards had dragged the “limp” third-grader from the wave pool after she seemingly went into distress. CPR was performed for several minutes, but she could not be saved.

“A lifeguard began CPR on a gurney with intense focus, working for several minutes. When he stopped, clearly shaken, the crowd let out an audible sigh. Staff did their best to shield onlookers from the trauma, but the weight of the moment was overwhelming,” a witness told WGAL.

The witness added that they heard it “may have been a medical emergency, not a typical drowning.” However, the coroner has now refuted this claim.

Authorities vowed to investigate the case after Dubedi was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel,” Hershey Entertainment CEO John Lawn said in a statement at the time. “Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family. We extend our deepest condolences for their loss.”

Per Dubedi’s obituary, she has just finished third grade at North Side Elementary School in Harrisburg. “A bright, kind, and loving young girl, Sophia, brought joy and light to everyone who knew her,” the tribute reads.

It adds, “A bright student with a love for reading, music, and painting, Sophia often spoke of her dreams to become a teacher — someone who could share knowledge and kindness with others the way her favorite teachers did with her.”