What happened to Zamil Limon? Missing USF student found dead, roommate arrested

Zamil Limon, a 27-year-old doctoral student at the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, Florida, was reported missing along with another student, Nahida S. Bristy, earlier this week. His remains were found on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Friday morning. Limon's roommate, identified as Hisham Saleh Abugharbeih, has been arrested in connection with the case. The roommate faces several charges including domestic violence and unlawfully moving a body.

Zamil Limon was found dead on Friday morning.(X/ HCSO)

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USF doctoral students reported missing

Zamil Limon and Nahida S. Bristy, both 27-year-old doctoral students at USF and originally from Bangladesh, were reported missing earlier this week after friends and family were unable to reach them.

Limon, who studied geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen at his residence. Bristy, a chemical engineering doctoral student, was last seen at a campus building on April 16,

Due to the unusual lack of contact, authorities classified both students as “endangered” as the search efforts intensified.

Zamil Limon found dead

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday morning, Limon’s body was discovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference. Officials have not yet released further details about the circumstances of his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday morning, Limon’s body was discovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference. Officials have not yet released further details about the circumstances of his death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who are the UFO scientists in focus? Full list of experts dead or missing Roommate arrested {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who are the UFO scientists in focus? Full list of experts dead or missing Roommate arrested {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Limon’s roommate, Hisham Saleh Abugharbeih, was taken into custody following a barricade situation near campus that prompted a response from law enforcement, including SWAT teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Limon’s roommate, Hisham Saleh Abugharbeih, was taken into custody following a barricade situation near campus that prompted a response from law enforcement, including SWAT teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the residence around 9 a.m. Friday. Family members inside the home were able to exit safely. When deputies ordered the suspect to come out, he initially refused, leading to a SWAT deployment. After approximately 20 minutes, Abugharbeih exited the home peacefully and was taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the residence around 9 a.m. Friday. Family members inside the home were able to exit safely. When deputies ordered the suspect to come out, he initially refused, leading to a SWAT deployment. After approximately 20 minutes, Abugharbeih exited the home peacefully and was taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

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He faces several charges, including domestic violence, simple battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death, and unlawfully holding or moving a dead body.

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Nahida S. Bristy remains missing

Nahida S. Bristy was last seen on April 16 at around 10 a.m. inside the Natural and Environmental Sciences Building on the USF Tampa campus, according to police.

She remains missing as of Friday morning. The University of South Florida Police Department is continuing to investigate her disappearance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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