Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump in Congress who journeyed worldwide to promote a more assertive U.S. foreign policy, has passed away due to a tear in his aorta, according to preliminary medical examiner’s finding.

Lindsey Graham, prominent Republican senator and Trump supporter, passed away from an aortic dissection. The condition, often misdiagnosed as a heart attack, poses critical health risks. (AP Photo)

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The rupture in the inner layer of the aorta, known as an aortic dissection, was associated with the hardening of Graham's arteries. The official cause of death will be revealed following toxicological and microscopic examinations.

Graham, a notable Republican from South Carolina and a former Air Force attorney who represented his constituents in Congress for over thirty years, had celebrated his 71st birthday merely two days prior to his passing on Saturday night. Initially, his office reported that he had experienced a "brief and sudden illness."

Also Read: Lindsey Graham death probe: Was there foul play? Here's why ‘unwell’ Senator rejected calls to see doctor before demise

When does aortic dissection take place? All on Causes and symptoms

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{{^usCountry}} Aortic dissection occurs when the three-layered structure of the aorta — the primary artery responsible for transporting blood from the heart — becomes separated, which can hinder blood flow to other organs or potentially lead to a rupture of the aorta, as explained by Dr. Jason Lee, the chief of vascular surgery at Stanford Medicine, San Francisco Chronicle reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aortic dissection occurs when the three-layered structure of the aorta — the primary artery responsible for transporting blood from the heart — becomes separated, which can hinder blood flow to other organs or potentially lead to a rupture of the aorta, as explained by Dr. Jason Lee, the chief of vascular surgery at Stanford Medicine, San Francisco Chronicle reported. {{/usCountry}}

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This perilous condition predominantly impacts men in their 60s and 70s who suffer from high blood pressure, particularly those in high-stress occupations, according to Lee. An increase in blood pressure due to stress or occasionally vigorous exercise can result in aortic rupture, he noted.

According to Penn Medicine, when an aortic dissection occurs, you might encounter symptoms that resemble those of a heart attack:

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Pain: You may feel an abrupt and intense pain in the chest, back, or abdomen. This pain may radiate to the chest or upper back and is often described as a tearing or ripping sensation. The discomfort can also extend to the legs, making ambulation challenging.

Issue in breathing: You may experience shortness of breath or even fainting.

Paralysis: You might lose your vision, have difficulty speaking, or find it challenging to use one or both sides of your body.

Weak pulse: Due to reduced blood circulation, you may observe a diminished pulse.

Also Read: Lindsey Graham death: Stephen Miller's tribute derailed by wife Katie's shocking posts: ‘Don’t do this. You're not a…’

Aortic dissection: A look at US study

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Approximately 20,000 people in the United States experience an aortic tear annually, as reported by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, which is based in Los Angeles and works to promote awareness of this condition.

Aortic dissection is frequently misidentified as a heart attack and can affect individuals who appear to be in good health, according to the foundation. Symptoms to watch for include sudden, intense pain resembling tearing in the chest or back, difficulty breathing, and episodes of fainting.

Doug LaMalfa died due to aortic dissection complications

U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa, a Republican whose constituency encompassed Chico, passed away earlier this year due to complications arising from an aortic dissection.

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At Stanford, where a significant classification system for aortic dissection was established decades ago, Lee mentioned that his team encounters patients with this condition at least once daily, including those referred from various locations on the West Coast and across the nation.

Dr. Jason Lee calls aortic dissection ‘scary’, offers tips to people

According to Lee, half of the individuals diagnosed with aortic dissection succumb within 48 hours, as per San Francisco Chronicle. Timeliness is critical in addressing such cases and administering appropriate treatment.

“It is sad, and it is a sudden thing,” Lee stated, adding, “To me, aortic dissection is scary because it can be so sudden.”

Following Graham's passing, Lee urged people to consider their own health by discussing potential risk factors for aortic dissection with a healthcare professional.

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In general, he advised that managing blood pressure effectively and promoting heart health through a balanced diet and regular exercise is beneficial.

Aortic dissection: What are the risk factors? All on diagnosis

Risk factors associated with aortic dissection closely resemble those linked to thoracic aortic aneurysm:

- A family history of aortic aneurysm or dissection

- Genetic disorders that impact connective tissues, such as Marfan syndrome or Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

- Bicuspid aortic valve disease

- Elevated cholesterol levels, which may result in plaque buildup in the arteries (atherosclerosis)

- Coronary artery disease (heart disease)

- Hypertension

- Traumatic injuries, such as those sustained in a car accident or a fall

Diagnosis of aortic dissection

When a physician suspects an aortic dissection, they will employ advanced cardiovascular imaging methods, including:

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- CT scan

- Magnetic resonance angiogram (MRA)