What is Banks Gang Enterprise? 5 things to know as Lil Durk faces second trial over ‘criminal organisation’

Lil Durk was acquitted of all five charges presented in his murder-for-hire trial — however, this favorable verdict for the defense did not result in the rapper's release from custody.

Lil Durk, acquitted of murder-for-hire charges, is now facing additional allegations related to gang activity and violence. (Lil Durk/Instagram)

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Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, now confronts supplementary charges in an October trial, wherein the government contends that Banks served as the leader of a criminal organization referred to as the "Banks Gang Enterprise."

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Lil Durk second trial: All we know about Banks Gang Enterprise

The recently filed indictment alleges that Banks committed murder in furtherance of racketeering activities, referred to as a VICAR charge. In order to establish this charge, the prosecution must demonstrate that Banks and his associates engaged in murder pursuant to California statutory law and that such homicide was perpetrated with the intent to preserve or enhance their standing within the purported criminal organization. The another charge represents the government's pursuit of an alternative legal theory: They contend that Robinson's death constituted a murder perpetrated in furtherance of Banks' purported criminal enterprise. According to prosecutorial statements, the alleged criminal enterprise emerged from the music label Only the Family (OTF) and employed violence, financial incentives, controlled substances, and additional advantages to sustain its authority and exact retribution against competing organizations. The September trial concentrated on the Los Angeles circumstances that preceded the attempted assassination of rapper Tyquian Bowman, commonly referred to as Quando Rondo, and subsequently the homicide of Saviay'a Robinson. In contrast, the third superseding indictment that Banks will confront in October addresses a more expansive criminal enterprise, with prosecutors establishing connections between the organization and offenses originating from Chicago and Georgia. Banks is being prosecuted concurrently with co-defendants DeAndre Wilson and David Lindsey, both of whom were convicted of conspiracy to commit stalking, stalking Bowman with a dangerous weapon, and stalking that resulted in Robinson's death. Both individuals are already subject to life sentences. Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald has not yet imposed sentences on the two defendants and will establish their sentences following the completion of the second trial.

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{{^usCountry}} The government made an initial effort to incorporate the additional charges into Banks' most recent trial. However, Fitzgerald determined that such action was impermissible due to temporal constraints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government made an initial effort to incorporate the additional charges into Banks' most recent trial. However, Fitzgerald determined that such action was impermissible due to temporal constraints. {{/usCountry}}

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“This very much is the result of what happened in Los Angeles, and this Third Superseding Indictment indisputably is just an attempt, I’ll say from a legal point of view, a very clever one, of having the Chicago tail wag the Los Angeles dog,” Fitzgerald stated before dismissing the indictment.

“I have yet to hear a good explanation for, and that is this late-filed Third Superseding Indictment,” the judge said, later scheduling a second trial for Oct. 5.

What are the additional charges?

The supplementary charges encompass murder committed in furtherance of racketeering activities and the utilization, possession, and discharge of firearms, including automatic weapons, in connection with violent criminal offenses.

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The revised indictment contends that Banks established and oversaw OTF, orchestrated or financed acts of violence, supplied monetary resources, vehicles, weapons, and air transportation, and made efforts to threaten witnesses or individuals suspected of providing information to authorities, in addition to further allegations.

The government characterizes the 2022 Los Angeles shooting involving Robinson not as a standalone occurrence, but rather as one component of a broader alleged criminal enterprise. This classification encompasses three additional violent incidents, notably including a 2021 attempted attack on Rondo in the vicinity of Atlanta, Georgia.

According to prosecutorial allegations, Banks and associates made an attempt on an individual's life in Atlanta during February 2019 following a confrontation that arose from a vehicle theft matter.

According to the indictment, the individual had transferred ownership of a stolen vehicle to a purported associate, who subsequently requested reimbursement. Upon the individual's refusal to comply, the dispute intensified, whereupon Banks and an associate allegedly brandished firearms and discharged them at the individual.

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The indictment makes repeated reference to the homicide of King Von, identified alternatively as Dayvon Bennett and designated as D.B. within the indictment documentation. Prosecutors characterize him as a participant in the alleged criminal organization and a trusted associate of Banks. Bennett's death occurred in November 2020.

The government contends that subsequently, Banks and associates engaged in discussions regarding retaliation and the identification of individuals they held accountable for Bennett's demise, a matter that received substantial attention during the murder-for-hire proceedings.

The indictment further alleges that Banks and his associates made an effort to assassinate Bowman in Blackshear, Georgia, during May 2021, an offense to which Kavon Grant provided testimony while assisting the prosecution.

When will second trial take place?

The second trial shall be conducted at the First Street Federal Courthouse, maintaining the same presiding judge and legal representatives. Provided that no procedural delays occur, jury selection is scheduled to commence on October 5th, following which the prosecution will pursue its renewed effort to establish Banks's culpability in the homicide of Saviay'a Robinson.