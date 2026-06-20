What is closed on Juneteenth holiday? Banks, post offices, government offices and stock markets shut for federal holiday

Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is being observed nationwide on June 19.

Juneteenth 2026: What's open and closed on the June 19 federal holiday?(REUTERS)

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Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 after former President Joe Biden signed legislation recognizing June 19 as a national day of observance. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved African Americans that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Americans mark the occasion with parades, cultural events and community celebrations. Many are asking what businesses and services are closed for the holiday.

Read more: What is Juneteenth? Know about federal holiday's origin history, significance and celebrations

What is closed on Juneteenth?

Federal government offices are closed on Juneteenth because it is an official federal holiday. Many state and local government offices also suspend operations, although schedules can vary by jurisdiction.

Post offices

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{{^usCountry}} The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail or parcels on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail or parcels on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some private delivery services continue to operate. FedEx and UPS both have a holiday delivery schedule for Juneteenth, but both delivery services will be operational on both days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some private delivery services continue to operate. FedEx and UPS both have a holiday delivery schedule for Juneteenth, but both delivery services will be operational on both days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the company's website, UPS will offer pickup and delivery services on Juneteenth. Additionally, UPS stores will be open. The UPS Store locations will remain open. For information about the store's operating hours, customers should visit its website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the company's website, UPS will offer pickup and delivery services on Juneteenth. Additionally, UPS stores will be open. The UPS Store locations will remain open. For information about the store's operating hours, customers should visit its website. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} FedEx pickup and delivery services will be accessible on June 19, according to its website. Additionally, FedEx offices will be open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FedEx pickup and delivery services will be accessible on June 19, according to its website. Additionally, FedEx offices will be open. {{/usCountry}}

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Due to the Federal Reserve's Juneteenth observance on Friday, the majority of banks will be closed. Although many banks close on federal holidays, they are not obligated to.

Some of the banks include Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, Capital One, M&T, PNC, Santander, Truist and Wells Fargo.

Before visiting the banking facility, it is advised to find out the holiday hours from your local bank branch.

Stock Market

Both the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed on Friday.

Retail stores

Almost every major retail chain, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Kohl's, Macy's, TJ Maxx, and most others, will be open during regular business hours on Friday.

Grocery stores, eateries, and shops will also be open; however, customers should check their websites since the hours may differ depending on the region.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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