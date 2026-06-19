Hailey Hunter Penguins reporter fired: Why SportsNet Pittsburgh fired NHL journalist? Net worth, family in focus

Sports broadcaster Hailey Hunter, known to Pittsburgh Penguins fans as a rinkside reporter and host on SportsNet Pittsburgh, has been let go by the regional sports network. Hunter worked for SportsNet for three years after joining the broadcasting crew during the 23-24 season, (Hailey Hunter Instagram)

Hunter worked for SportsNet for three years after joining the broadcasting crew during the 23-24 season, covering the franchise for which her father, Tim Hrynewich, played 55 games from 1982 to 1984.

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Why was Hailey Hunter fired from SportsNet? As of Thursday, SportsNet Pittsburgh had not publicly provided a specific explanation for its decision.

Hunter told TribLive, “Unfortunately, I was told the Penguins have decided that they simply wanted to move in a different direction with the role.” She informed the site that she wasn't given any information or a cause for her firing.

“I understand that’s the business we are in,” Hunter added.

However, the timing of Hunter's exit attracted attention because it came shortly after her wedding and ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Hunter got married to her fiancé, Gage Posey, on May 16 after being together for 5 years.

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Who is Hailey Hunter? Hailey Hunter, formerly Hailey Hrynewich, is the daughter of a former NHL player, Tim Hrynewich.

Hunter graduated from Ohio State and attempted to make the LPGA Tour before moving into broadcasting.

After deciding several years ago that she was unlikely to make the LPGA Tour cut, Hailey Hrynewich took up the surname "Hunter" for an easier-to-say surname, just in case she became a broadcast journalist.

Before joining SportsNet Pittsburgh, Hunter worked in television news and sports reporting roles across several markets. Her broadcasting experience helped her transition into NHL coverage, where she became a recognizable figure for Penguins viewers.

Hailey Hunter family and net worth Hunter has largely kept details about her finances private. No verified public records establish her net worth.

Tim Hyrnewich, her father, was a member of the Penguins for portions of two seasons. The early 1980s were a difficult time for even a franchise that had gone bankrupt twice. He was in Pittsburgh before Mario Lemieux's arrival, when the Penguins had a more devoted fan base.

Hunter has occasionally shared glimpses of her family and relationship on social media. Her mother is Susan Hrynewich. Hunter also has a twin brother named Reed Hrynewich.