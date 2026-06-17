Kyle Calder cause of death: What happened to former NHL forward? Details

At the time of writing, Kyle Calder’s exact cause of death has not been announced. The NHL Alumni Association confirmed that the former forward died on Monday at the age of 47 but did not provide further details.

Former NHL forward Kyle Calder has died at the age of 47, leaving the hockey world in shock. The news was confirmed on June 16 by the NHL Alumni Association, while Calder’s daughter, Madison, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. As tributes continue to pour in from former teams and fans, everyone is wondering: what happened to Kyle Calder? So far, no official cause of death has been publicly disclosed by his family or the NHL.

Some reports stated that Calder had been dealing with a brief illness before his death. However, neither his family nor the NHL has released an official statement explaining the specific medical reason behind his passing.

His daughter Madison remembered him in a heartfelt Instagram message, describing him as a loving father, mentor and biggest supporter throughout her life. Her tribute quickly drew responses from members of the hockey community who shared their condolences and memories of Calder.

Also Read: Who are Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas? FBI names suspects in alleged White House UFC attack plot

Kyle Calder’s NHL career and legacy Born in Mannville, Alberta, Calder was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 1997 NHL draft. He went on to play 10 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. Across 590 regular-season games, he recorded 114 goals and 180 assists for 294 points.

His best season came in 2005-06 when he scored a career-high 26 goals and 59 points for Chicago. After retiring from professional hockey, Calder stayed close to the sport. He worked with youth hockey programs and helped mentor young players, something many former colleagues highlighted while remembering him this week.

Also Read: Ilia Topuria injury update: Fresh medical report brings surprising twist after Justin Gaethje defeat

The Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association both praised his dedication to hockey and the impact he had on people around him long after his playing career ended.

Calder's death comes more than a decade after he stepped away from professional hockey. Even after retiring, he remained connected to the game through coaching and youth development programs, helping young players learn the sport.