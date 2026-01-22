Goals hard to come by as Blackhawks prepare for Hurric

The Chicago Blackhawks might need to become used to low-scoring games based on recent results. That could create a dilemma against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The teams face off Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C., for their first meeting of the season.

The Hurricanes, who like Chicago will be coming off a two-day break in the schedule, carry a three-game winning streak into the matchup.

Powered by Spencer Knight's 32 saves, the Blackhawks halted a three-game losing streak with Monday's 2-0 victory against the Winnipeg Jets. That outcome came at the end of a 1-3-0 homestand.

"We need to learn how to win those games and we did a good job of that," Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic said.

Chicago failed to score more than two goals in any game on the homestand.

"If we want to end up becoming a playoff team and winning in the playoffs, that's where you have to do it," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. "You have to be OK sometimes with nothing happening on a shift and taking what's given, and I thought we did a pretty good job."

Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi submitted the best outing of his splendid rookie season Monday by stonewalling the Buffalo Sabres with highlight saves. A 2-1 win brought Bussi's record to 18-3-1.

"I'll be frank with you, it'll never feel normal," Bussi said. "This is what you dream about your whole life. I think that's a good thing for me. It doesn't mean that the lifestyle is not normal, but I'm fortunate to be able to do what I do for a living. Being able to hear the crowd cheer us on, cheer me on, it's very cool."

He has earned adoration from others in the Carolina locker room.

"He was incredible," forward Seth Jarvis said. "Didn't get tested too much early on, but that's what's so great about him. He stays in games and waits for his opportunities. He made three or four unbelievable saves."

On offense, the numbers are impressive as well for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov tallied five goals and two assists over the last three games, while Sebastian Aho had seven assists in the span.

Jarvis' five game-winning goals are a team high.

Connor Bedard scored for Chicago on Monday for the first time since Dec. 10. He missed three weeks in the intervening period with an upper-body injury.

"I thought he certainly had a number of chances since he's been back," Blashill said. "I think he's set up a number of people. He could have certainly more points. It feels somewhat similar to the beginning of the season when he was playing good hockey and probably not getting rewarded production-wise."

Chicago is beginning a stretch of three games in four days against Eastern Conference opponents. The other two will be at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

"We talked just about the understanding that we're kind of in that last stretch 30-plus games, 40 games or whatever, they're only going to get harder," Blashill said. "This is what it starts to look like and you have to find ways to win games 2-1, 3-2, be comfortable in those games."

