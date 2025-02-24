What is Dan Bongino's net worth? Know about his business ventures, luxury cars collection, restaurants, properties

Dan Bongino, 50, has been appointed as the Deputy Director of new FBI director, Kash Patel. According to President Donald Trump, Bongino is a “man of incredible love and passion for” the US. Dan Bongino is one of the most accomplished podcasters in the United States and holds an MBA from Penn State and a master's degree in psychology from C.U.N.Y. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

He is one of the most accomplished podcasters in the United States and holds an MBA from Penn State and a master's degree in psychology from C.U.N.Y.

“He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve,” Trump declared on Truth Social.

Extending congratulations to Bongino, he asserted that law and order will be restored in the US while working with Patel and his deputy.

A look at Dan Bongino's impressive net wealth

Bongino, who protected high-ranking government officials during his more than ten years as a Secret Service agent in the Presidential Protective Divisions, has a net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Kahawa Tungu, and Estro Help.

He also served with the Baltimore Police Department and the New York City Police Department.

His program, “The Dan Bongino Show,” is among the nation's most popular political talk shows and is well-known for his conservative beliefs.

He has authored a number of books, such as “Spygate,” which explores the purported surveillance on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, and “Life Inside the Bubble,” which offers a rare glimpse at his time in the Secret Service.

Royalties from his publications, which include subjects including politics and security, have brought him $1.5 million in just the last year.

Bongino's rumble stock holdings

Notably, Bongino is one of the biggest private investors in Rumble, a streaming video firm. He owns approximately 14.4% of Rumble's total stock, or little over 16 million shares, according to the company's SEC filings. With a $8 price per share, the shares are valued at over $130 million.

Bongino's residence

Bongino, who was born in Queens, New York, lives in a posh house in Stuart, Florida. Constructed in 2010, the house boasts four bedrooms, a three-car garage, and a guest house.

Additionally, the 3,600 square feet property features a private dock and 80 feet of water frontage on the Indian River Lagoon.

Bongino's media earnings

Prior to departing Fox News, Bongino was receiving a $7 million yearly salary, which was topped off by a $1 million bonus and an extra $500,000 for his work on Fox News podcasts, Hatch Utah reported.

Despite leaving the network, he has continued to make a consistent income from other endeavors, such as his popular podcast and radio show. In 2024, he earned $4.9 million from radio, indicating his continued dominance in conservative media.

Bongino's properties

Bongino has made significant real estate investments to diversify his fortune. His more than $16 million portfolio consists of land, ranches, and opulent residences spread across several states. Some of his noteworthy properties in his portfolio include: Wellington, Florida Ranch, which he bought for $7 million in 2021, as per Hatch Utah.

While he spent $1.5 million on Severna Park, Maryland mansion, he later expanded his holding with the purchase of Texas Ranch for $5 million.

In 2020, Bongino acquired a $3 million ranch in Montana.

Bongino's restaurants and other business ventures

Bongino is involved in a number of other commercial endeavors. Along with Tucker Carlson, he co-owns two upscale eateries in Manhattan. His portfolio also consists of Startups in the car wash and ford dealership and space

Bongino's automobile collection

Bongino's outstanding collection of cars is another indication of his affluence. Some of his high-end automobiles include Porsche 911 and Audi A6.