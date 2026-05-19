What is Darin Smith accused of? Judges dismiss nine indictments over inflammatory grand jury remark

Just hours before a crucial Senate vote, three federal judges dismissed nine criminal indictments of "inflammatory and inappropriate" behavior during grand jury proceedings against President Donald Trump's nominee for US attorney in Wyoming, Darin Smith.

Darin Smith, Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, faced backlash from Democrats after federal judges dismissed nine indictments before a grand jury.(States Attorney Office District of Wyoming)

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A federal court order revealed that Smith told grand jurors that all defendants appearing before them were “murderers,” despite only one defendant facing a murder charge.

Judges also said Smith told jurors the defendants “did what you are going to hear about” and described the cases as “slam dunks.”

The judges ultimately dismissed nine indictments involving serious charges, including murder, child pornography possession, drug distribution and firearms violations.

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Why federal judges dismissed the criminal cases?

According to the judges’ order, Smith’s comments undermined the defendants’ constitutional right to due process as they potentially created bias in the grand jury before evidence was fully presented.

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{{^usCountry}} Grand juries are intended to independently determine whether sufficient evidence exists to formally charge individuals with crimes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grand juries are intended to independently determine whether sufficient evidence exists to formally charge individuals with crimes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This is not a case where a few offhand statements were improperly sprinkled throughout the presentation of evidence in one defendant’s case,” the judges wrote in their ruling. “This misconduct began with some of the first words spoken to the grand jury.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is not a case where a few offhand statements were improperly sprinkled throughout the presentation of evidence in one defendant’s case,” the judges wrote in their ruling. “This misconduct began with some of the first words spoken to the grand jury.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US attorney’s office in Wyoming has not publicly issued a detailed response to the judges’ findings. The White House also did not immediately comment on whether Trump still supports Smith’s nomination after the ruling became public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US attorney’s office in Wyoming has not publicly issued a detailed response to the judges’ findings. The White House also did not immediately comment on whether Trump still supports Smith’s nomination after the ruling became public. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Donald Trump Jr. faces backlash over ‘insane’ post on daughter Kai's birthday Democrats question Smith’s qualifications {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Donald Trump Jr. faces backlash over ‘insane’ post on daughter Kai's birthday Democrats question Smith’s qualifications {{/usCountry}}

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The shocking revelation coincides with Monday night's Senate confirmation vote for Smith.

Democrats have previously expressed grave concerns about Smith's nomination.

Smith, a former Republican Wyoming state legislator, has reportedly spent most of his 25-year legal career working in estate planning and has never tried a case in federal or state court, according to Democrats opposing his nomination.

His attendance at the January 6, 2021, protests in Washington has also drawn attention during the confirmation process. Smith has maintained that while he attended protests near the Capitol, he did not enter the building during the riot.

Democrats are now hoping that the revelation of Smith's misbehavior would convince at least some Republicans to join them in preventing him from being approved as Wyoming's top law enforcement official.

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Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also criticised Smith on Monday, calling him “wholly unqualified” to serve as Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee posted on social media on Monday that "Darin Smith, a Trump nominee for U.S. Attorney, violated defendants' right to due process by making 'inflammatory and inappropriate' statements before a grand jury, per federal judges."

They added, “Indictments against nine criminal defendants were just dismissed, jeopardizing public safety.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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