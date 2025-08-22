Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

What is John Bolton's net worth? FBI raids Maryland home of ex-US National Security Adviser

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 08:17 pm IST

The FBI raided John Bolton's Maryland home as part of a national security investigation into his handling of classified materials.

The FBI raided the Maryland residence of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton in a national security probe concerning his handling of secret material. According to the New York Post, the raids took place on Friday morning at Bolton's home in Bethesda, which is situated outside of Washington.

FBI agents raided John Bolton's Bethesda residence amid an investigation into his management of secret(AP)
FBI agents raided John Bolton's Bethesda residence amid an investigation into his management of secret(AP)

In a strange post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel seemed to confirm the raid by saying, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

This is a developing story

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / What is John Bolton's net worth? FBI raids Maryland home of ex-US National Security Adviser
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On