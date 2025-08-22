What is John Bolton's net worth? FBI raids Maryland home of ex-US National Security Adviser

The FBI raided the Maryland residence of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton in a national security probe concerning his handling of secret material. According to the New York Post, the raids took place on Friday morning at Bolton's home in Bethesda, which is situated outside of Washington. FBI agents raided John Bolton's Bethesda residence amid an investigation into his management of secret(AP)

In a strange post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel seemed to confirm the raid by saying, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

This is a developing story