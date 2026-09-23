What is kratom? Authorities issue warning after packaged drug found in Ole Miss death investigations in Oxford

Authorities in Oxford, Mississippi, are investigating the deaths of two University of Mississippi students.

Two University of Mississippi students were found dead. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a statement Tuesday, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said packaged kratom was found during both investigations. However, investigators stressed that there is currently no evidence confirming that the deaths are connected or that kratom played a role in either case.

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Authorities urged the public not to speculate while the investigations continue.

The department said, “Law enforcement is currently conducting two separate death investigations. At this time, we have no confirmed evidence indicating that the two deaths are connected. However, packaged Kratom sold from a retail store was found during both investigations. Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage everyone to avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source.”

"We do not have confirmed information indicating that kratom or any other substance was a contributing factor in either death. We ask the public to avoid speculation regarding the circumstances or cause of either death while these investigations remain ongoing."

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What is Kratom?

{{^usCountry}} According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), kratom is an herbal substance that can have both opioid-like and stimulant-like effects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), kratom is an herbal substance that can have both opioid-like and stimulant-like effects. {{/usCountry}}

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Kratom products are legal and available in many parts of the US, although health agencies continue to study their potential risks and effects. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved kratom for any medical use.

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Some people report using kratom for pain, fatigue, mental health concerns or to manage opioid withdrawal and cravings. Researchers are continuing to study whether kratom or its chemical compounds could have medical uses.

NIDA says serious health problems have been reported in some people who use kratom, including psychiatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and respiratory issues. However, deaths linked to kratom products are relatively rare, and nearly all reported cases have also involved other drugs or contaminants.

What we know about the deaths

According to WAPT, one student was found on the Ole Miss campus, while the other was found off campus at their residence.

The students were 18 and 20 years old.

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The Lafayette County Coroner's Office said autopsies are being scheduled and will help determine the causes of death.

Officials have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Tuesday afternoon, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Dr. Shawnboda Mead posted a message on social media:

"The University is heartbroken by the recent loss of two students and extends our condolences to their families, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. We are aware that considerable unverified information is circulating on social media and in the community regarding these recent student deaths. The Coroner's Office has confirmed two student deaths, and University Police are not aware of any additional student deaths. University Police remain in contact with local and state law enforcement, and the causes of the two deaths are still under investigation. We encourage our community not to speculate about the circumstances or repeat information that has not been officially confirmed. We appreciate your understanding and support for our campus community during this difficult time."

Narcan available on campus

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The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said, as a community safety measure, free Narcan is available through vending machines on the Ole Miss campus and at the downtown parking garage in Oxford.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to members of the community at no cost.

Authorities have not said that either student died from an opioid overdose, and the cause of both deaths remains under investigation.