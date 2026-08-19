What is Stand In Peace for Lindsay? Clancy supporters to hold rallies across US and as far as the Netherlands

Advocates for Lindsay Clancy are scheduled to gather on Thursday morning at the courthouse where the Massachusetts mother's murder trial is taking place, as well as at various locations throughout the United States and even in the Netherlands, as per CT Insider.

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, charged with murdering her three children, has entered its fourth week. (AP Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 36-year-old woman from Connecticut is charged with the murder of her three children, whom she allegedly strangled in the basement of their family residence in 2023.

Her legal representatives and advocates assert that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis during the time of the tragic events. This uncommon condition affects approximately 1 to 2 mothers of newborns per 1,000 births. Those afflicted may endure symptoms such as paranoia, delusions, and a disconnection from reality, among others.

Deep Dive What is the purpose of the Stand In Peace rallies for Lindsay Clancy? The Stand In Peace rallies aim to show peaceful support for Lindsay Clancy, who is currently on trial for the alleged murder of her three children, emphasizing the role of mental health in her situation. How has the GoFundMe campaign for Lindsay Clancy's parents been received? The GoFundMe campaign for Lindsay Clancy's parents has garnered significant support, raising over $927,000 towards its $2 million goal, with many positive messages expressing sympathy and understanding of their situation. Why are supporters casting spells and wearing T-shirts for Lindsay Clancy? Supporters of Lindsay Clancy are casting spells and creating T-shirts as a form of protest and solidarity, expressing their belief in her innocence and their frustration with the legal proceedings surrounding her case.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy, new wife Rachel Danis spotted in NYC amid Lindsay Clancy trial, ‘They appeared visibly stressed’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What is Stand In Peace for Lindsay? Know when will protest take place

{{^usCountry}} A major demonstration is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. on Thursday at Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, as per by a flyer that has been shared on social media. The flyer featured what seemed to be an AI-generated image of women dressed in pink, holding hands outside a courthouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major demonstration is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. on Thursday at Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, as per by a flyer that has been shared on social media. The flyer featured what seemed to be an AI-generated image of women dressed in pink, holding hands outside a courthouse. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We stand in silence, united hand in hand, wearing pink, to show Lindsay Clancy the peaceful support she deserved," reads a website Stand In Peace for Lindsay.

Flyers that resemble each other have been distributed online, advertising rallies in locations such as New York City, Phoenix, Arizona, Fort Worth, Texas, and the Netherlands, among others. However, there seems to be no rally scheduled in Connecticut.

These flyers urge supporters who are unable to participate in a local event to arrange gatherings simultaneously in their respective cities.

The trial has now entered its fourth week of testimony.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: GoFundMe launched

A fundraising campaign initiated for the parents of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of the heartbreaking murder of her three children in 2023, has successfully garnered over $927,565 towards its $2 million (£1.48 million) target as per the most recent update.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Michael and Paula Musgrove are the intended beneficiaries of this campaign, which has been verified by GoFundMe. The purpose of this initiative is to support the parents in managing the financial challenges associated with travel, accommodation, living costs, and other family-related expenses they have faced over the past three years.

According to the campaign description, the fund was created with the knowledge and consent of both parents. Additionally, Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, is fully informed about the fundraising initiative, as stated by the campaign. This public appeal occurs while the parents continue to be present in the courtroom.

Michael and Paula Musgrove are the designated beneficiaries and direct recipients of the fundraiser via GoFundMe. The campaign seeks to alleviate the financial strain they are experiencing as they navigate the ongoing legal proceedings. Although the fundraiser has garnered substantial public support, the focus of the courtroom discussions remains on investigating the tragic events of January 2023.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}