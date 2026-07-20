What is tanmaxxing? Top dermatologists warn against new viral trend, ‘It is very dangerous’

Dermatologists have sounded the alarm regarding "tanmaxxing," an emerging trend on social media focused on attaining the darkest tan possible this summer.

Despite warnings, the trend of tanmaxxing—extreme sun exposure and tanning—is growing. Dermatologists emphasize the dangers of UV damage, which can lead to skin cancer and premature aging. (Unsplash)

Tanmaxxing, a concept derived from the self-improvement movement known as "looksmaxxing," motivates people to attain the deepest tan achievable through extreme methods. This encompasses scheduling sunbathing sessions during peak UV hours, utilizing sunbeds, enduring prolonged periods in the sun, neglecting sun protection, and applying tan-boosting oils while tanning.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Social media users are coining the term "taxmaxxing" to chronicle their pursuit of an ideal summer glow, whereas dermatologists have referred to it as “sun damage disguised as a beauty trick.”

Dr. Silvina Pugliese warns against tanmaxxing trend

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr. Silvina Pugliese, a clinical associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, informed News 12 that continuous exposure to ultraviolet rays not only increases the likelihood of developing skin cancer but also accelerates premature aging, resulting in wrinkles and other enduring cellular harm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr. Silvina Pugliese, a clinical associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, informed News 12 that continuous exposure to ultraviolet rays not only increases the likelihood of developing skin cancer but also accelerates premature aging, resulting in wrinkles and other enduring cellular harm. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The long-term ramifications can actually be quite detrimental,” Pugliese stated. “Your skin will age more quickly with regular routine and extensive UV exposure.”

In an interview with CBS News, another dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian called the trend “very dangerous”.

Also Read: NYC explosion sparks fire near 26 Federal Plaza building; Chilling details on suspect out

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Long Island nurse speaks about tanmaxxing trend

Jessica Saggio, a nurse from Long Island, informed News 12 that she previously engaged in behaviors that social media users are currently advocating, including spending extended periods sunbathing and applying tanning oil to enhance her tan.

However, she conveyed to the outlet that her medical school education prompted her to reconsider the dangers associated with UV damage and the negative impact of her previous habits.

“I went to nursing school, I was like, wait a second. I should be protecting my skin,” she said.

“I would be doing the same thing that they would be doing,” Saggio stated regarding tanmaxxing. “I do love to tan and I love to be in the sun, but unfortunately, not everybody's skin type is the same.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Skin cancer in US

Skin cancer ranks as the most prevalent form of cancer in the United States, impacting one in five Americans during their lifetime.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, experiencing five or more sunburns of any intensity can double the risk of developing this disease. The ultraviolet rays from the sun inflict damage on the skin's cells, resulting in DNA mutations that can lead to cancer.

However, skin cancer is among the most preventable types of cancer, with the majority of cases being avoidable through proper skin protection.

The AAD advises minimizing extended exposure to sunlight during peak hours, specifically between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To safeguard your skin, dermatologists from the AAD also suggest finding shade and donning sun-protective attire, such as hats and garments crafted from UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) fabrics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}