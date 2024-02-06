What is Woke Kindergarten program? Controversial curriculum teaches US kids to ‘disrupt whiteness’

A California elementary school has spent a whopping $250,000 in federal funds to train educators to teach lessons on anti-oppression, and "disrupt whiteness." The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Glassbrook Elementary School used Woke Kindergarten in an attempt to raise test scores and attendance. The curriculum apparently includes “wonderings,” defined by organisers as “unconventional questions rooted in liberatory thought.” (Pixabay - representational image)

“If we challenge the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, how might we transfer power back to the people?” one prompt questions.

Another asks, “If the United States defunded the Israeli military, how could this money be used to rebuild Palestine?”

The curriculum also includes ‘woke word of the day,’ ‘woke read alouds,’ ‘lil' comrade convos,’ and ‘teach Palestine.’

What is the Woke Kindergarten program?

According to the website Influencewatch, “Woke Kindergarten is a for-profit consulting firm based in Germantown, Maryland that offers clients critical race theory-aligned “antiracism” services and materials. It was founded and is operated by left-of-center Tactivist Akiea Gross.”

Woke Kindergarten’s website says, “Akiea “Ki” Gross (they/them) is an abolitionist early educator, cultural organizer and creator currently innovating ways to resist, heal, liberate and create with their pedagogy, Woke Kindergarten.

Gross previously stated that they are “anti-Israel” and “pro-Palestine.” “I am 100 percent ten toes down anti-Israel. I believe Israel has no right to exist. I believe the United States has no right to exist. I believe every settler colony who has committed genocide against native people, against indigenous people has no right to exist,” they said.

The website also states that Woke Kindergarten is a “global, abolitionist early childhood ecosystem and visionary creative portal supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-black and queer trans liberation.”

Students’ scores turns out to be worse

Meanwhile, after two years with Woke Kindergarten at Glassbrook Elementary, students’ scores turned out to be worse. Less than 4% of them were proficient in maths last year. In English, less than 12% were at grade level.

Tiger Craven-Neeley, a third grade Glassbrook Elementary teacher, said at a board of education meeting last week, “I just want to express my disappointment that Hayward has spent $200,000 to bring abolitionist training to our school. Not that some of the content isn’t worthy; it is. But just $200,000, I just can’t help but think where else that money could have been spent. A great percentage of our students at our school are reading at below grade level. I just can’t help with thinking how much reading intervention, tutors, staff could have been paid for using that money.”