Donald Trump has dubbed April 2 'Liberation Day,' when the US president will enact a series of new reciprocal tariffs. Details about Trump's upcoming policies remain unclear, but he has said Wednesday's tariff announcement will be "the big one." What time will Trump announce tariffs on April 2? All about his 'Liberation Day' plan

What time will Donald Trump announce the tariffs?

Trump will announce tariffs at a 4 pm ET event on April 2. The tariffs will be introduced at a White House Rose Garden ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ event. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the tariffs would go into effect immediately and collections will begin on Thursday.

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ plan

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ will be a significant day in the president’s extended trade war with the world. On this day, he will declare a tariff increase, a combative action expected to transform the American economy, according to the Washington Post. Details about Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ trade plans remain unclear. What we know is that his administration has said it would hit countries with duties that are equal to the tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers, such as subsidies, that they impose on US exports.

The US has trade agreements with some 20 different countries, which indicates that the initial onslaught could focus on these trading partners. Experts believe that it is simplistic to assume that the tariff regime will be settled on Wednesday. Analysts including Mike Wilson, the chief US equity strategist and chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley, believe that the “reciprocal tariff announcement is likely a stepping stone for further negotiations, as opposed to a clearing event,” Morning Star reported. "Policy uncertainty and growth risks are likely to persist - it's a question of to what degree,” Wilson added.

Trump recently said that tariffs would apply to “all countries.” However, he also said he was “open” to making deals with countries to avoid tariffs after the April 2 announcement.

Trump reportedly said at the White House on Monday, March 31, that his tariffs will be “nicer” than the policies of US trading partners. “We are going to be very nice by comparison to what they were. The numbers will be lower than what they have been charging us, and in some cases, maybe substantially lower,” the president told reporters.

On being asked for details, he said, “You’re going to see in two days.”