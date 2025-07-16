What was cut? Nearly 3 minutes allegedly missing from FBI’s ‘raw’ Epstein prison video

Almost three minutes of footage was cut out from what the Justice Department and FBI described as ‘raw’ footage from the only functional camera near Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell, the night before he was found dead. The rift within MAGA over the release of the Epstein files seems to be deepening. (AFP)

The Wired reported that the analysis of the metadata showed that one of the source clips was around 2 minutes and 53 seconds longer than the final video. However, the publication noted that it was unclear what, if anything, the minutes cut from the clip showed.

What does the Epstein prison clip editing prove?

The discrepancy may be due to the gap in footage between 11:58:58 pm and 12:00:00 am, which has been widely reported, and put down as a nightly system reset by Attorney General Pam Bondi. While Wired also reported on the fact that two clips were stitched to make the final clip, and it wasn't the ‘raw footage’ that the administration claimed, it stated that the cut does not necessarily mean there was additional time unaccounted for. It also noted that this did not prove the missing minute was cut from the final video.

MAGA rift over Epstein Files

The rift over the release of the Epstein files seems to be deepening, despite the Republicans blocking an attempt by the Democrats to put it out in public. The US Speaker not only urged AG Bondi to come forward, but also said that the files must be made public and the American people should be trusted.

His comments came at the same time that Trump seemed to pass the buck to Bondi, saying she would release whatever she felt was ‘relevant’.

The POTUS has maintained that the Epstein list is a hoax concocted by Democrats like Biden and Obama, and has even gone on to say that the Jeffrey Epstein case is ‘boring stuff’.