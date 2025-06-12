What was Harvey Weinstein convicted of? Ex-movie mogul says ‘not true’ as he's wheeled out of NY court

Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley at his retrial in New York. The 73-year-old was acquitted on a second sexual assault charge and is still awaiting a verdict on a rape charge involving a third accuser. Harvey Weinstein, former co-chairman of the Weinstein Co., at Manhattan criminal court in New York, US, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Weinstein faces a retrial on rape and sex assault charges after his 2020 conviction by a jury was overturned by an appeals court last year. (Bloomberg)

What was Harvey Weinstein convicted of?

Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act involving Haley. She also testified in his 2020 trial, where he was previously convicted of assaulting her. The charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, according to Bloomberg.

He was acquitted of a separate charge stemming from allegations by former model Kaja Sokola, who accused Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her when she was an aspiring actress. She did not testify in the original trial.

Jurors are continuing deliberations on the alleged rape of Jessica Mann, another aspiring actress. Weinstein was convicted of raping Mann at his 2020 trial.

According to AFP, Weinstein, seated in a wheelchair and wearing a dark suit, remained expressionless throughout most of the proceedings on Wednesday. However, as he was wheeled out of court, he appeared to mutter, "Not true."

Before the verdicts were delivered, Weinstein appealed to the judge for a mistrial.

“Your honor, this is a profile in courage moment for you,” he said. “This isn’t right. My life’s on the line. You are endangering me, your Honor. I’m not getting a fair trial.”

Jury dismissed early

The jury was dismissed for the day after the foreperson reported being threatened by another juror.

According to Judge Curtis Farber, the foreperson said a fellow juror told him, “something to the effect of I’ll meet you outside one day” prompting the judge to call for a cooling-off period.

Miriam Haley speaks out

Following the verdict, Haley spoke to reporters, criticizing the defense’s tactics.

The defense's “victim shaming and deliberate attempts to distort the truth was exhausting and at times dehumanizing,” she said. “But today's verdict gives me hope, hope that there is new awareness around sexual violence and that the myth of the 'perfect victim' is fading.”