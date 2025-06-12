Who is Silento? ‘Watch Me Whip’ rapper sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering cousin

Atlanta rapper Silentó, best known for his hit song 'Watch Me Whip,' has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of his cousin, Frederick Rooks III, in 2021. Atlanta rapper Silentó fatally shot his cousin in 2021. (X)

Who Is Silentó?

Silentó, born Richard Lamar “Ricky” Hawk on January 22, 1998, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame in 2015 with his debut single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)." The song sparked a global dance craze and racked up millions of views across YouTube and Vine. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following his breakout success, Silentó collaborated with artists like Punch on a 2016 single that earned a World Collaboration Award at the Seoul Music Awards. He also joined Let’s Dance: The Tour that same year.

However, his career declined amid a string of legal troubles. In 2017, he was temporarily banned from leaving the UAE due to a contract dispute. By 2020, he had been arrested multiple times for incidents including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving.

Also Read: Why did SinCity-MannyWise shoot Finny Da Legend? Victim’s friend breaks silence on their feud

The Murder of Frederick Rooks III

In February 2021, Silentó was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, and charged with the murder of his cousin, Frederick Rooks III.

The murder took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 21, 2021. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home in a suburban area near Decatur. 10 bullet casings were found near Rooks' body. CCTV footage revealed that Silentó fled the scene in a white BMW SUV after the murder. He was traced and taken into custody.

Silentó's publicist, Chanel Hudson, revealed that he had been struggling in the months before the arrest and had tried to kill himself in 2020.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to several charges, including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and concealing the death of another.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.