...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

What was removed from US national parks? Trump admin lists 57 items in court filing

The Trump administration removed 57 national park exhibits, signs, books and displays after an executive order. Here is the full list of removed items.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 04:02 am IST
By Durva More
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Trump administration removed 57 exhibits, signs, books, and other materials from national parks and monuments across the United States, according to a court filing released on June 17, as per the court filing. The removals were part of a broader effort by the administration to eliminate content that officials believed either did not focus on the natural beauty of parks or "disparaged Americans past or living."

The Trump administration removed 57 national park exhibits (Bloomberg/Representative image)(Bloomberg)

The court filing was submitted after a federal judge ordered the administration to reveal exactly what materials had been removed from parks and monuments nationwide. On June 12, U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley issued a preliminary injunction blocking the administration's attempt to change historical and educational content in national parks.

Materials removed from national parks

Some of the removed materials dealt with topics such as slavery and climate change, which had been displayed in parks and monuments across the country. According to the court filing, many of the removed items were educational displays, interpretive signs, and printed materials used by visitors to learn about history and culture.

Also read: Trump Labor Department sued over withholding workplace diversity data

Full list of the 57 items removed from national parks and monuments

  1. Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area – "Guide to the Gap" park brochure
  2. Gateway National Recreation Area – Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge VC exhibit
  3. Colonial National Historical Park – General Assembly wayside
  4. Acadia National Park – Exhibits in the Nature Center
  5. Acadia National Park – Tripods at Cadillac Mountain
  6. Acadia National Park – Tripods at Great Meadows
  7. Acadia National Park – Exhibit at Schoodic Institute
  8. Independence National Historical Park – Portrait description
  9. Cape Cod National Seashore – Four waysides
  10. First State National Historical Park – Caesar Rodney exhibit
  11. George Washington Memorial Parkway – Tribal land acknowledgement posting
  12. National Mall and Memorial Parks – George Mason Wayside
  13. National Mall and Memorial Parks – African American Civil War Memorial Wayside
  14. National Mall and Memorial Parks – FDR Memorial Exhibit Panel
  15. George Washington Memorial Parkway – Sign at Great Falls
  16. Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument – Informational wayside
  17. Carter G. Woodson Home National Historic Site – Short video
  18. Carter G. Woodson Home National Historic Site – Video
  19. Big Cypress National Preserve – Mangroves wayside
  20. Blue Ridge Parkway – Wayside
  21. Buck Island Reef National Monument – Junior Ranger book
  22. Cane River Creole National Historical Park – Temporary exhibits in Visitor Center
  23. Cane River Creole National Historical Park – Exhibit panels
  24. Castillo de San Marcos National Monument – Exhibit panels
  25. Castillo de San Marcos National Monument – Exhibit panels
  26. Charles Pinckney National Historic Site – Sign
  27. Christiansted National Historic Site – Film
  28. Christiansted National Historic Site – Film
  29. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park – Publication
  30. Fort Raleigh National Historic Site – Junior Ranger book
  31. Fort Raleigh National Historic Site – Waysides
  32. Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park – Bottle fill signs
  33. Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park – Wayside
  34. Great Smoky Mountains National Park – Interior exhibit
  35. Guilford Courthouse National Military Park – Exhibit panels in Visitor Center
  36. Gulf Islands National Seashore – Exhibits
  37. Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve – Waysides
  38. Mammoth Cave National Park – Exhibit panels in Visitor Center
  39. Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument – Junior Ranger book
  40. Natchez Trace Parkway – Waysides
  41. Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park – Site bulletin
  42. Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve – Exhibit panels in Visitor Center
  43. Virgin Islands National Park – Waysides
  44. Virgin Islands National Park – Waysides
  45. Muir Woods National Monument – Sign (Reason - Disparages America's past or living)
  46. Muir Woods National Monument – Sign (Reason - Unrelated to beauty, abundance, and grandeur of the natural landscape)
  47. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park & Preserve – Exhibit panels
  48. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore – Wayside
  49. Grand Teton National Park – Exhibit panel
  50. Sunset Crater National Monument – Exhibit panel
  51. Rock Creek Park – Wayside
  52. Natchez Trace Parkway – Exhibit panels
  53. Natchez Trace Parkway – Wayside
  54. Natchez Trace Parkway – Wayside/sign
  55. Natchez Trace Parkway – Waysides
  56. Natchez Trace Parkway – Site bulletin
  57. Independence National Historic Site – President's House Site exhibit panels

Trump executive order explained

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More

Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.

mr trump donald trump park america us news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / What was removed from US national parks? Trump admin lists 57 items in court filing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.