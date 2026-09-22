What's happening at San Diego International Airport? Technical issue causing ticketing delays and long queues

Travelers at San Diego International Airport encountered extended queues and congested terminal facilities on Tuesday morning due to a technical malfunction that impeded the ticketing operations.

San Diego International Airport experienced ticketing issues leading to extended wait times. Airport officials confirmed that flights remained unaffected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An official representative from the airport affirmed that the facility continues to operate normally with aircraft continuing to arrive and depart, notwithstanding the operational delays.

San Diego International Airport outage

While the airport continues to operate, a ticketing complication is impeding the expeditious processing of passengers at Terminals 1 and 2.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the airport disseminated a notification via social media platforms recommending that passengers plan to arrive ahead of schedule and verify their flight information through direct communication with their respective airline carrier. The San Diego airport further clarified that the disruption resulted from an information technology system failure.

“Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status on their airline app and plan to arrive at the airport early,” said Nicole Hall, a representative for the airport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The underlying cause of this matter is currently being examined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The underlying cause of this matter is currently being examined. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Cuban, Iranian delegations walk out during Trump’s UNGA speech: ‘Will not allow…’

Newark Liberty International Airport outage

The nation's transportation secretary announced Monday evening that damaged communications infrastructure at a critical air traffic control facility in Philadelphia had been restored, enabling airports throughout the U.S. Northeast to resume normal operations following an extended period of service interruptions, FOX5 reported.

The communications failure resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights, with over 600 flights affected at Newark Liberty International Airport alone, as the disruption impacted all major airports serving the New York City metropolitan region. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated in an online statement that "restoration of normal operations will require additional time to resolve all accumulated delays" notwithstanding the completion of repairs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The primary communications infrastructure at the Federal Aviation Administration facility in Philadelphia experienced a failure on Monday morning, while the secondary fiber optic backup system was unintentionally damaged by railroad construction personnel. These dual failures rendered air traffic controllers unable to access radar systems or maintain communications capabilities for an extended duration.

The service disruption resulted in a substantial reduction in commercial air traffic operations at Newark, with commercial aircraft unable to land at the facility from approximately 9:40 a.m. until shortly after 5:20 p.m. local time, as documented by aviation tracking data from Flightradar24.

Over 200 flights at Philadelphia International Airport experienced cancellations in both arrival and departure operations, while LaGuardia and Kennedy airports in New York encountered significant operational disruptions. However, by Monday evening, flight operations had commenced their resumption at these facilities.