What's happening at Skyline High School? Lockdown reports at Forney Rd spark shooting fears; video shows police presence

A lockdown was reported at Skyline High School at 7777 Forney Rd, Dallas, Texas, on December 10, sparking fears of a shooting. A video from outside the school showed heavy police presence there. The person in the video says that authorities have not shared why there is a lockdown, just saying that it is precautionary. There are no confirmed reports of a shooting at the public school at this point. Skyline High School in Dallas was reportedly on lockdown, sparking fears of a shooting.(Skyline High School)

Reactions to Skyline High School lockdown report

“Skyline highschool is on lockdown,” one person commented on Facebook.

Another person shared messages, claiming they were from her child who's enrolled in the school. “Plz watch over our kids at skyline h.s. Dk what’s goin on but just received this from my mini me!!,” they wrote. As per the messages, the school has been on lockdown since 2:30 pm.

Another person shared an alleged conversation with their son, where they were told the school was on lockdown and it was ‘not a drill’.

One person, in the comments on Facebook, claimed that it was because they'd found a body behind the school. However, this remains unconfirmed by authorities for now. “Check on yall kids at Skyline the school on lockdown,” a person also wrote, to which another replied that there were apparently cops, dogs, and helicopters present there.

One person shared images from outside the school, confirming there were a lot of cops present. “There are at least 20 police cars and SUV’s surrounding Skyline High School,” they wrote.

“Skyline is on lockdown. There are lots of police there does anybody know what is going on? My daughter is there,” a worried person also asked. A person claimed authorities were going class to class because of someone being involved in a murder. Others claimed that it was because someone in the school was armed. However, there have been no official confirmation of either of these claims.

The person who originally made the post, also followed up saying that the lockdown was now over, but no statement has come from the authorities for its reason or what prompted it to be lifted.