What's happening at West Bountiful? Mandatory evacuation order issued, one man held

Residents in a neighborhood of West Bountiful are being instructed to evacuate without delay as public safety officials work to remove explosives, KSL.com reported.

Residents in West Bountiful must evacuate immediately as officials handle explosives removal. The zone includes 1450 North and 1100 West, with the order lasting until 10 a.m.(Image for representation/AFP)

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The evacuation zone encompasses the vicinity of 1450 North and 1100 West. This evacuation order will remain in effect until 10 a.m.

A temporary shelter has been established adjacent to the city park at 1930 N. 600 West.

Residents were instructed to bring their medications and "other immediate necessities," but they are not required to take any additional possessions, as stated by officials from West Bountiful City.

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West Bountiful evacuation order: Utah man arrested

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{{^usCountry}} A man from Utah has been taken into custody after law enforcement found dynamite stored in proximity to a 2500-gallon diesel fuel tank at his residence, ABC4 reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A man from Utah has been taken into custody after law enforcement found dynamite stored in proximity to a 2500-gallon diesel fuel tank at his residence, ABC4 reported. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dwayne Raymond Hughes, 80, faces charges including one count of possession of an explosive (classified as a second-degree felony), one count of unlawful possession of fireworks (a Class B misdemeanor), and one count of reckless endangerment (a Class A misdemeanor). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dwayne Raymond Hughes, 80, faces charges including one count of possession of an explosive (classified as a second-degree felony), one count of unlawful possession of fireworks (a Class B misdemeanor), and one count of reckless endangerment (a Class A misdemeanor). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per court records, on April 25, police were dispatched to a home in West Bountiful in response to a domestic violence situation involving the homeowner and his son. During the arrest of the son, he informed an officer that his father, Dwayne Raymond Hughes, had explosives located on his property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per court records, on April 25, police were dispatched to a home in West Bountiful in response to a domestic violence situation involving the homeowner and his son. During the arrest of the son, he informed an officer that his father, Dwayne Raymond Hughes, had explosives located on his property. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the booking of the son into jail, the officer moved back to Hughes' residence. He presented the officer with a container that held dynamite, which was located next to a 2500-gallon Diesel fuel tank. Furthermore, an empty box displaying an explosives placard and some fireworks were noted in the yard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the booking of the son into jail, the officer moved back to Hughes' residence. He presented the officer with a container that held dynamite, which was located next to a 2500-gallon Diesel fuel tank. Furthermore, an empty box displaying an explosives placard and some fireworks were noted in the yard. {{/usCountry}}

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During the course of the investigation, officials discovered that the dynamite had been produced in the 1980s and had probably been kept on the Hughes' property for an unspecified duration without the necessary authorization.

The police have not confirmed whether this incident is connected to the evacuation.

Hughes has been booked into the Davis County Jail, where he is currently being held without the option of bail.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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