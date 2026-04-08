Punjab Police intensifies anti-gangster drive, seizes arms, explosives and drones

The Punjab Police has stepped up its crackdown on organised crime under an ongoing campaign titled ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’, carrying out extensive operations across the state and reporting significant arrests and recoveries, officials said. Punjab Police's 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign has resulted in 14,894 arrests and the seizure of weapons and explosives during 44,787 raids. Launched by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, the initiative seeks to dismantle organized crime networks and bolster state security.

According to official data, the police conducted 44,787 raids between January 20 and March 15 this year as part of the drive. These operations led to the arrest of 14,894 individuals, including a large number of wanted persons and those allegedly linked to criminal networks.

Police said 714 proclaimed offenders were among those apprehended during the period, while several others were taken into preventive custody to curb potential criminal activity.

During the crackdown, law enforcement agencies recovered 301 firearms, 125 sharp-edged weapons and over 900 rounds of ammunition. Explosives, including hand grenades, were also seized in some cases, indicating the presence of organised and potentially high-risk networks.

Officials said the operations also targeted logistical support systems used by criminal groups, with the seizure of cash, gold, mobile phones, vehicles and drones.

The campaign, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, focuses on dismantling organised crime networks, including gangster groups and drug trafficking syndicates.

Senior police officials said the approach combines enforcement with preventive measures, aiming to disrupt criminal activity at multiple levels, including financial and communication channels.

Authorities said the drive is ongoing and part of a broader effort to strengthen law and order in the state.