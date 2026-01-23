What's happening in Chestertown? Shooting reports at High Street, heavy police presence; what to know

Chestertown Police Department also said in a Facebook post “There is heavy police presence in the 700 block of High Street at Hawkins Drive. Avoid the area. Updates will follow.”

“What is happening? Emergency vehicles heading to Rock Hall. Police cars heading to Chestertown?,” a person asked on Facebook. Another exclaimed, “The hell going on in Chestertown.” Yet another noted, “Fire trucks are going down bay shore drive. Just watched an ambulance with emergency vehicle behind it flying back up bay shore headed to Chestertown.”

Heavy police presence was reportedly seen at High Street in Chestertown, Maryland on Thursday with many wondering what was going on.

However, there has been no update from authorities yet, which has led to mounting concern among many. Here's what to know about what happened in Chestertown's High Street.

What happened on High Street, Chestertown? Police and emergency medical services responded to the 700 block of High Street in Chestertown due to a large fight, as per Shore News Beacon, a local outlet.

"There were reports of shots being fired. EMS is treating one person, but radio traffic indicated this was not a person injured by gunfire. Police are searching the area for suspects," they added on a Facebook post. The update noted that suspects are in custody. EMS reportedly transported one person and the rest were clearing from the scene.

“Avoid the area and expect traffic to be redirected. Additional information will be posted after the Chestertown PD releases information,” the post further noted.

Reactions to Chestertown news Several people commented on the Chestertown PD post. “My daughter was walking on the rail trail when she heard gunshots and ran back to campus,” one person said. Another added, “Washington College has ordered a shelter in place.”

Yet another person said, “Praying everyone remains safe.”