When and where to watch Donald Trump's two spring commencement speeches

POTUS Donald Trump announced that he will deliver commencement addresses at two prominent institutions — the University of Alabama and the United States Military Academy at West Point. POTUS Trump will address graduates at the University of Alabama and West Point, amidst conflicts with universities regarding protests and funding.

“I have agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places, the University of Alabama and, WEST POINT. Stay tuned for times and dates!!!” Trump posted Tuesday on his platform, Truth Social.

The University of Alabama’s official website notes that its spring commencement ceremonies will take place over the weekend of May 2–4. West Point's graduation, meanwhile, is scheduled for May 27. While official schedules for Trump’s appearances haven't been released yet.

The announcement comes as Trump’s administration clashes with universities nationwide, particularly over protests. His government has threatened to withhold federal funding from institutions that, in its view, fail to address “illegal protests” or dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Trump’s education policies spark lawsuits

That standoff came to a head this week when Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the administration. The Ivy League school claims the government is attempting to interfere with academic decision-making and has retaliated by freezing over $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts. “The administration is trying to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard,” the university said in a statement announcing the suit.

Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail has pledged to strip funding from schools that promote what he calls “critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content.”

Columbia University, among others, has already agreed to sweeping policy changes to avoid penalties, including banning face coverings during protests and empowering new security officers to remove or arrest individuals when necessary.

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit representing more than 100 students who say they’ve faced sudden visa revocations and immigration actions without due process. “International students are a vital community in our state’s universities,” said Gilles Bissonnette of the ACLU of New Hampshire, “and no administration should be allowed to circumvent the law to unilaterally strip students of status.”

1,100 students across more than 170 colleges have already been affected, with some being granted temporary legal relief through court injunctions.