Who is Sheyla Baez Ramirez? Fort McCoy commander suspended after Trump, Vance, Hegseth pics removed from command board

The commander of Fort McCoy was suspended after the US Army base failed to install photos of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on a wall displaying their chain of command. Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez was relieved of duty, having been suspended as garrison commander of Ft. McCoy in Wisconsin.

“This suspension is not related to any misconduct,” the US Army Reserve Command said in a statement, according to the New York Times. “We have no further details to provide at this time while this matter is under review.”

Hegseth recently reshared an X post claiming: “Commander of Fort McCoy, whose base chain-of-command board was missing photos of Trump, Vance and Hegseth, has been SUSPENDED.”

Ramirez’s suspension came after the Defense Department (DOD) announced an investigation into why a wall displaying the chain of command had empty frames on the wall, where images of Trump, Vance and Hegseth should actually have been displayed. A new image posted by them on the wall revealed that the frames had been filled.

“Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…. WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” the department’s rapid response account shared on X.

Who is Sheyla Baez Ramirez?

The garrison commander role was assumed by Ramirez in July 2024. She previously served as chief of the Reserve Program, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as well as other roles throughout the Army and Army Reserves.

Ramirez’s suspension comes after various leadership shake-ups across the US military. The Pentagon fired the base commander for Pituffik Space Force Base in Greenland earlier this month, alleging she “undermined” Vance.

Col. Susannah Meyers emailed base personnel on March 31 after Vance’s visit, “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.” She further said that she had “spent the weekend thinking about Friday’s visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.”

The Space Force said that Meyers was relieved of command “due to loss of confidence in her ability to lead.” “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” the statement read.