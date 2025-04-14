President Donald Trump’s annual physical results, recently released by the White House, has revealed that he is in “excellent” health. On Friday, April 11, Trump completed his first physical of his second term at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, by Dr. Sean Barbabella. The exam took five hours. Is Donald Trump overweight? Here’s what his BMI says (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)(REUTERS)

Trump was praised in the report for his “frequent victories in golf events” and his active lifestyle. The president’s weight was listed as 224 lbs, and it was mentioned that he takes two medicines for cholesterol control. His resting heart rate was 62 beats per minute.

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” Barbabella wrote in his report.

Is Donald Trump overweight?

Barbabella found that Trump stands at 6-feet and 3-inches. His height, combined with his weight, places him at a body mass index score of 28, which is considered “overweight.” However, it is important to note that the body mass index has often been criticised as “an inaccurate tool” to solely determine if a person is unhealthy or obese, according to Yale Medicine.

Trump’s BMI is down to 28.0. In 2020, it came in at 30.5, pushing him just over the edge into the category of obesity.

”Overall, I felt I was in very good shape,” Trump said after being examined. “A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul.”

According to the report, Trump also completed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, in which he scored 30 out of 30. He was in normal ranges in tests for depression and anxiety.

Trump has previously been accused of lying about his weight. His campaign released a letter from Dr. Harold Bornstein in 2015, saying he is in “extraordinary health.” However, Bornstein told CNN in 2018 that Trump “dictated that whole letter.”

"I didn't write that letter," Bornstein said at the time. "I just made it up as I went along. [Trump] dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn't put in there."