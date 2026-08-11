When did Patrick Clancy start dating his new wife Rachel Danis? Relationship timeline explored amid Lindsay Clancy trial

As Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial continues, her ex-husband Patrick Clancy has quietly built a new life in New York City. Here’s what we know about where he lives now, his marriage to Dr Rachel Danis and their relationship timeline.

Where does Patrick Clancy live now?

Patrick Clancy, ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, has remarried fertility specialist Dr Rachel Danis. (REUTERS)

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Patrick Clancy, 38, relocated from suburban Massachusetts to Manhattan in May 2023, public records show, about four months after his three young children were found strangled to death in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home in January 2023, as per the New York Post. He now works as a Microsoft employee and lives in a Midtown Manhattan high-rise with his new wife, Dr Rachel Danis.

When did Patrick started dating Rachel and when did they marry?

Patrick Clancy moved to Manhattan about four months after his children's death in 2023, according to public records obtained by The Post.

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Deep Dive When did Patrick Clancy officially marry Rachel Danis? Patrick Clancy married Rachel Danis in April 2026 during a ceremony at the Ladies Pavilion in Central Park. How did Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis meet? Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis began dating after he relocated to Manhattan in May 2023, about four months after his children's deaths. What is Rachel Danis' profession? Rachel Danis is a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at a reproductive clinic in New York City.

{{^usCountry}} After moving to New York City, Patrick began dating Dr Rachel Danis, 37, and the couple were were in a relationship by February 2024, according to PEOPLE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After moving to New York City, Patrick began dating Dr Rachel Danis, 37, and the couple were were in a relationship by February 2024, according to PEOPLE. {{/usCountry}}

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Photos shared on social media shows the couple attending the Barry's workout class and smiling together while posing at the NYC Marathon in November 2025.

Rachel later moved into Patrick’s Upper East Side apartment in 2025, as per People. The couple married in April 2026, during an intimate ceremony at the Ladies Pavilion overlooking the lake in Central Park, followed by a celebration with friends and family at the nearby restaurant Sarabeth's, according to the Daily Mail.

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A longtime friend of Rachel's family told the outlet, "Pat has obviously gone through an incredible trauma, and Rachel is a nurturing person by nature." The friend also praised Patrick for moving forward after the tragedy, saying, “A lot of people would recoil and just never be a shadow of their former self and never move on. So I admire this guy. I really do.”

Also Read: Jennifer Tufts' testimony: What Lindsay Clancy's psychiatrist said as defense grills her on Day 10 of trial

Another friend of the couple described Rachel's personality, saying, "She is upbeat, smiling, vivacious, and full of energy. It's fitting that she helps create life in the face of this tragedy." The friend added, "Rachel has a heart of gold... if she can take a guy and try to heal him, that's what she would do."

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Rachel's mother, Sue, who is 69 has also gave her blessing to the marriage. In messages sent to friends after the wedding, she described Patrick as "a really nice guy" and wrote about her daughter, "I hope it all goes well for her," as per the Daily Mail.

Patrick's father, Christopher Clancy, 64, also spoke about his son, telling the Daily Mail, “Just watch him, he'll make great things happen. He's always been strong like that. All my kids are great, and they were raised right.”

Also Read: Does Lindsay Clancy remember what happened? Trial reveals what she said after the alleged killings: 'Is my body broken?'

Who is Rachel Danis?

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Rachel Danis works as a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at an NYC-based reproductive clinic. She also serves as an assistant clinical professor in the Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science Department at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, as per the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Clancy, a former Massachusetts nurse, is accused of strangling her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, at their Duxbury home in January 2023 before attempting to take her own life. She does not deny killing the children, but her defense argues she was legally insane due to postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. However, prosecutors say she carefully planned the killings and knew what she was doing. The trial will determine whether she is criminally responsible for the deaths.