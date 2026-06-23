When is Oliver Tree’s funeral? What we know after family says singer's body returned to the US

Oliver Tree's family has confirmed that the late singer's body was returned to the United States on Sunday. However, the family or Tree's representatives have not shared when or where funeral services will be held.

There is no publicly announced date for Oliver Tree’s funeral as of Monday, June 22. (X/@InternetH0F)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an Instagram post, Tree's family announced that the family’s immediate public focus is not on funeral arrangements but on carrying out one of Tree’s last requests: creating an arts foundation called Dr Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses.

Tree died on June 14 in a mid-air helicopter collision over Rio’s Recreio dos Bandeirantes area, according to reports citing Brazilian authorities. Five others also died in the crash.

Read more: ‘Oliver Tree faked death’: Bizarre theory around record label dispute viral after Rio helicopter crash

No funeral date has been announced yet

There is no publicly announced date for Oliver Tree’s funeral as of Monday, June 22.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Representatives for the musician posted a message on Tree's Instagram page stating, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown love, support, and has done incredible tributes for Oliver.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Representatives for the musician posted a message on Tree's Instagram page stating, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown love, support, and has done incredible tributes for Oliver.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The message continued, “The constant love, support and positivity is helping the family, friends and collaborators make it through these extremely difficult times.”

“Oliver is now back in California, where he can finally rest,” the post read. “His legacy will live on through his foundation/endowment named “Dr Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses coming soon.”

Read more: Oliver Tree cheered for Brazil in World Cup 2026 in his last Instagram post days before death by helicopter crash

“Dr Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post mentioned Tree's will and read, “This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will.” The post continued, “We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world, that was his final wish.”

No further information about the "epic grant" was disclosed in the post.

However, Tree has already brought up the notion. In an April episode of the podcast "Zach Sang Show," Tree stated that he didn't think his future profits belonged to him and that he intended to establish a foundation to distribute whatever royalties he would receive after his passing.

“The idea is, when I die, all the money is going to go back to the artists. So I’ve set up a foundation. It’s called Dr Oliver Tree’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses.” Tree continued, “And it’s set up so that basically, the interest generated from my music, we’ll take mostly that, but there’s also room for other money. Because when I die, my art will continue to have residuals.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}