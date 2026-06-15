Oliver Tree cheered for Brazil in World Cup 2026 in his last Instagram post days before death by helicopter crash

Just a day ago, he had posted on Instagram. The 32-year-old, who was in Brazil on a world tour, posted a funny Instagram reel where he donned a Brazil jersey and showed his support for the Brazilian team at this year's World Cup. He scored a goal during a friendly game, had a mock haircut and also rode a bike! “American for the 1st time in Brazil,” read his caption.

Singer, songwriter and internet personality Oliver Tree has died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. According to CNN Brasil, Tree was among six people aboard two helicopters that reportedly collided over Rio de Janeiro's western zone. Authorities said all occupants were killed.

In the comments section, fans all over the world sent their condolences and mourned his shocking death. One said, “Brother, I’m going to miss you. i was looking forward to seeing you again. so sad you’re not here anymore.” “I can’t believe this is real …. You will be truly missed my friend RIP,” said another. “The amount of people you helped Oliver you will never be forgotten. Love you bro. Thank you for everything,” read a comment.

More details Oliver Tree rose to fame with the 2017 single When I'm Down, which landed him a deal with Atlantic Records the same year. It has since followed a stellar music career, with multiple studio albums and a dedicated following for his trademark alt-rock indie music.

CNN Brazil cited the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro to confirm that the singer, born in Santa Cruz, California, was among the five passengers in one of the helicopters as it collided with another on Sunday morning. The other helicopter only had a pilot, who also died in the crash. Both the helicopters fell on an electric vehicle parking lot, starting a massive fire and wreaking havoc in the area. Rio Fire Services Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told them that the damage at the scene from the fire made it hard to determine how the accident unfolded.

Argentine YouTuber Gaspi was also among the six people killed in the helicopter collision on Sunday morning, as it was reported that they had identified all six victims in the crash. Gaspi, whose real name is Gasper Gaspar Prim, was on one of the helicopters with Oliver Tree and three others. They were passengers Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale, and pilot Alexandre Souza.