When is Trump's speech to congress tonight and how to watch it live?

Amid the tumultuous turn of events currently defining the US political climate, President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress for the first time since he returned to office six weeks ago. US President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. This is not yet a State of the Union address. (AFP)

The address, which is not officially a State of the Union but an Address to a Joint Session of Congress, comes just days after the MAGA leader's spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oval Office (with VP JD Vance present). Here's what is expected to happen during the address. We've also compiled major streaming/broadcast options for you.

When will Trump's speech start?

According to numerous reliable US media reports, including Axios, Trump's congress speech will commence at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Tuesday, March 4 (7:30 am IST, March 5).

Where to watch Trump's speech live?

The president's address, which will take place in the US House chamber, will be covered live by the major network and cable TV stations, including CNN, PBS, Fox News, NewsNation, C-SPAN, NBC, MSNBC, NBC News Now, and NBC’s online streaming network Peacock. CBS News also reported that CBSNews.com, the CBS News app and Paramount+ are other viable options.

Major networks will also stream the speech on their websites, apps, and social media channels. Another popular option is to tune into YouTube live streams. PBS' ‘watch live’ link for Donald Tump's 2025 address to Congress is already up on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwTpgPpvGag

What is expected?

According to a White House official, Tuesday's address theme is “The Renewal of the American Dream.” Trump is expected to lay out his key policy objectives and highlight his administration's achievements so far. In a late Monday Truth Social post, the 47th POTUS confirmed he will "TELL IT LIKE IT IS!"

Trump's congress address follows up on House Speaker Mike Johnson's invitation to the president in a letter sent in late January.

"…Your administration and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation's history," he stated, in part. “To that end, it is my distinct honour and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future…” read an extract from Johnson's letter to Trump.

Who else will be attending Trump's Congress address?

As expected Johnson will be there in attendance for the joint session, alongside Vice President JD Vance. In an attempt to humiliate Trump over the recent federal cuts and mass layoffs, Democrats are believed to have invited several workers who were fired recently.

Newly-elected Michigan senator Elissa Slotkin will deliver the official Democratic response after the president's speech.

According to a previous social media post, Slokin is “looking forward to speaking directly to the American people next week.” She added, “The public expects leaders to level with them on what’s actually happening in our country. From our economic security to our national security, we’ve got to chart a way forward that actually improves people’s lives in the country we all love, and I’m looking forward to laying that out.”