When will I-15 reopen? Officer-involved shooting closes Interstate 15 between Murray and South Salt Lake, Utah
The Utah Department of Transportation said the road was expected to reopen around 10 p.m.
Northbound Interstate 15 between Murray and South Salt Lake, Utah, was closed Friday following an officer-involved shooting. The incident occurred near the 3300 South exit.
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) issued an alert, stating, "NB I-15 is closed at 4500 S in Murray due to a police incident. ALL traffic must exit at 4500 S. Unknown duration for clearance at this time. Drivers can use I-215 or US-89/State St as alternate routes and should plan for significant delays."
The department said the road was expected to reopen around 10 p.m.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More