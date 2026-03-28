When will I-15 reopen? Officer-involved shooting closes Interstate 15 between Murray and South Salt Lake, Utah

Northbound Interstate 15 between Murray and South Salt Lake, Utah, was closed Friday following an officer-involved shooting. The incident occurred near the 3300 South exit. Officer-involved shooting closes Interstate 15 between Murray and South Salt Lake, Utah. (Unsplash)

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) issued an alert, stating, "NB I-15 is closed at 4500 S in Murray due to a police incident. ALL traffic must exit at 4500 S. Unknown duration for clearance at this time. Drivers can use I-215 or US-89/State St as alternate routes and should plan for significant delays."

The department said the road was expected to reopen around 10 p.m.