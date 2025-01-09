When will Los Angeles' fierce winds calm down? Fire forecast revealed

High winds remain a problem in the Los Angeles area as the firefighters struggle with multiple blazes which killed at least five and destroyed houses. Smoke from the Palisades Fire is seen during a commercial flight to Los Angeles, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)(AP)

Winds of up to 80 mph were reported, and the National Weather Service has stated that red flag conditions will continue all through Thursday night. On Wednesday morning, wind speeds hit 75 mph in La Cañadra Flintridge and 65 mph in the lower hills of theSan Gabriel Mountains.

“We’re still in the stronger wind period,” Mike Wofford, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, told the Los Angeles Times.

“We are expecting a fairly significant decrease as we get into the afternoon. We’ll probably still see some wind gusts — up to 20 to 40 miles per hour in the mountains and the San Fernando Valley — but quite a bit less than what we saw overnight and this morning.”

When can we expect the wind to ease?

However, the winds are expected to strengthen again Wednesday evening, bringing gusts up to 50 mph. “As we go forward and get out of this extreme situation, we should see much lighter winds,” Wofford said. “We’re basically in the traditional Santa Ana pattern for the next week.”

The Palisades Fire, which has burned over 5,000 acres, reached Pacific Coast Highway, destroying iconic homes along the coastal stretch. “About 1,000 structures, including many homes, have been destroyed in the fire,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone during a press briefing.

The Eaton Fire started Tuesday evening in the area near Altadena Pasadena; it burned more than 2,200 acres. Due to the nature of the winds, which have been pegged at 99mph, the fire has raged through the region, claiming two lives and causing injuries.

The Hurst Fire was in Sylmar, and the fire grew quickly as flames roared through the night thanks to strong winds. So far, it has burnt through 500 acres of land, and firefighters appear to be losing the battle against the blaze.

“Lingering Santa Ana winds and dry air will bring periods of critical fire weather conditions Thursday and Friday,” National Weather Service San Diego forecasters predicted, and added, “Another peak in northeast to east winds is expected Thursday evening into Friday morning.”

“Warmer weather will occur Thursday, with slight cooling Friday with increased winds again, then warmer again Saturday with weaker winds. Cooler and breezy weather will prevail early next week.”