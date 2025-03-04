Linda McMahon has been confirmed by the US Senate as the next education secretary. A billionaire businesswoman and former wrestling executive, the 76-year-old Trump ally was approved 51-45. Where did Linda McMahon attend college? A look at US education secretary's qualifications and experience (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

However, McMahon’s selection has been questioned by critics because of her qualifications and limited educational background – a one-year stint on Connecticut’s state board of education and service as a trustee at Sacred Heart University. She is also being questioned over her lack of traditional experience in education policy or administration.

A look at Linda McMahon’s qualifications and experience

McMahon attended Havelock High School as a young girl, and later enrolled at East Carolina University in 1966, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in French. She completed an academic programme designed to prepare teachers for instruction.

In her later life, McMahon served as the 25th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). She advocated on behalf of 30 million small businesses in America as a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. She also became a member of the board of trustees of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut in November 2004.

According to Small Business Administration's website, “She led a team of professionals dedicated to ensuring entrepreneurs have the support and tools they need to start, grow and succeed in business, specifically through access to capital and federal contracting opportunities; counseling and mentorship; and financial assistance following declared disasters.”

McMahon is the co-founder and former chief executive officer of WWE, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut. She is said to have helped grow WWE from a 13-person regional operation to a publicly traded global enterprise with over 800 employees in offices across the word.

Small Business Administration's website adds, “McMahon has been a longtime advocate for women in leadership and business and has been widely recognized as one of the country’s top female executives.” Back in 2009, she resigned as CEO of WWE to run for the U.S. Senate. She was the Republican nominee to represent the people of Connecticut in 2010 and 2012.