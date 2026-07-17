Where does Taylor Farms get its produce from? Details amid cyclosporiasis outbreak probe

Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, is one of the largest producers in the US of fresh-cut vegetables, bagged salads, and ready-to-eat produce.

A multistate outbreak of cyclospora infections has put Taylor Farms at the center of investigation. (UnSplash)

Now, a multistate outbreak of cyclospora infections has put Taylor Farms at the center of an investigation. The Washington Post reported that investigators have linked shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms to Taco Bell restaurants as a potential source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak, which has sickened thousands in Michigan and multiple other states.

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This has prompted the question of where Taylor Farms get their produce. The company says it partners with hundreds of family farms across North America while operating an extensive processing network spanning several countries.

Also read: Taylor Farms: All about the Taco Bell lettuce supplier linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak

Where does Taylor Farms get its produce from?

On its website, the produce company states that it works with hundreds of family farmers across the United States. The company has expanded beyond North America and now operates production facilities across Canada, Mexico and Western Europe.

Taylor Farms says its network enables year-round harvesting by sourcing crops from different growing regions depending on seasonal conditions. The company processes leafy greens, vegetables, salad kits and fresh-cut produce and distributes them to supermarkets and restaurants.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of growing every product in-house, its business strategy depends on collaborations with independent producers. The corporation stated on its website that these long-term partnerships boost regional farming communities and help maintain a steady supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of growing every product in-house, its business strategy depends on collaborations with independent producers. The corporation stated on its website that these long-term partnerships boost regional farming communities and help maintain a steady supply. {{/usCountry}}

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An E. Coli epidemic was connected to onions supplied to many restaurants from a Taylor Farms facility in Colorado last year, according to CBS. Consequently, McDonald's was temporarily compelled to discontinue using onions on their Quarter Pounders in certain locations.

Also read: Who is Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms? All about the California lettuce producer amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

More than 100 people hospitalized in Michigan because of cyclosporiasis

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According to ABC News, shredded iceberg lettuce provided at certain Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia has been connected to the recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis.

According to preliminary findings from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, the parasite may have originated from lettuce or salad greens.

Michigan had the highest number of verified cyclosporiasis cases in the US as of Thursday, with 4,312 cases. Over 100 individuals were admitted to hospitals.

Anyone having a gastrointestinal disease, such as sudden and persistent diarrhea, should get in touch with their local health department and their healthcare provider, according to MDHHS.

MDHHS advises washing all fresh produce under clean running water, even if you intend to peel it, and heating food to a minimum temperature of 158 degrees, which eliminates Cyclospora.

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