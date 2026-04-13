The mysterious death of Miami-based lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae has brought her fiancé under the spotlight, with loved ones refusing to accept his claim that she died by suicide. The 31-year-old influencer was found dead in her Tanzania hotel room just days after her engagement.

Where is Ashlee Jenae's fiancé? What we know as Joe McCann faces scrutiny after influencer's death in Tanzania hotel(ashleejenae/Instagram)

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Ashlee was found dead at the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania, following which her fiancé Joe McCann said that Tanzanian authorities determined she died by hanging and have characterized the death as a suicide. However, her friends and family have rejected the claim.

Where is Joe McCann?

It is unclear where Joe is after Ashlee was found dead. Authorities have not accused him of any wrongdoing as of now, but the circumstances around her death have triggered questions.

Read More | Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

It is unclear if Joe is back to the US from Tanzania. Ashlee’s last post featuring Joe was shared on April 4, where the two of them can be seen somewhere in Africa, bonding with wild animals like zebras and lions.

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{{^usCountry}} “If this is a dream , no one wake me up,” the post is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If this is a dream , no one wake me up,” the post is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Joe’s last post on X is about an “AI success story,” shared on April 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joe’s last post on X is about an “AI success story,” shared on April 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram. Joe, the founder and CEO of Asymmetric Financial, is a recognized name in crypto and finance circles, backed by investors like Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, according to Art Threat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram. Joe, the founder and CEO of Asymmetric Financial, is a recognized name in crypto and finance circles, backed by investors like Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, according to Art Threat. {{/usCountry}}

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Among loved ones who are calling for justice after Ashlee’s death is her close friend, PR executive Savannah Britt, who took to X to claim that she believes Ashlee could not have killed herself.

“We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now!” Savannah wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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