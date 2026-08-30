A 73-year-old man has been missing for more than three weeks after authorities found his empty RV at a remote Adirondack Mountains campsite in upstate New York, per state troopers. The New York State Police (NYSP) said that Craig K. Streeter, of Mahopac, was last seen August 2 at Stewart’s Shop in Indian Lake, Fox News reported.

Where is Craig K. Streeter? New York man, 73, disappears while camping in the Adirondacks (New York State Police/Facebook)

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Police said that it is not unusual for Streeter to go off the grid for short periods. However, he has not been contacted in weeks.

What we know about the disappearance of Craig K. Streeter

The search began after New York State Forest Rangers discovered Streeter's RV at campsite 36 on Moose River Road in the town of Inlet. There was no sign of recent activity.

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Authorities called in additional law enforcement agencies to join the search effort when they failed to locate him. The NYSP said that the search is underway and involves multiple agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} There are no indications of foul play, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are no indications of foul play, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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New York State Police wrote in a Facebook post, “The New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating Craig K. Streeter, 73, of Mahopac, NY. Streeter was last seen on August 2, 2026, in Indian Lake, NY, and was traveling in his RV. He is known to camp and travel in remote areas.”

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office NY also shared information on Streeter on Facebook, writing, “NYS Forest Rangers are conducting a search for a Craig K. Streeter 72 yo of Putnam County. Streeter appears to be missing from his motorhome with last known contact being August 2, 2026. His RV is still at a campsite in the Moose River Plains. Any persons with information are asked to contact DEC Raybrook Dispatch at 518-897-1300 or 518-408-5250 or NYS Police Ray Brook at 518-897-2000 or Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 518-548-3113.”

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Streeter was last seen wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and jeans before he left the store in his RV.

Anyone who has encountered Streeter while camping or traveling along Moose River Road or in nearby remote camping areas is urged to call New York State Police at 518-897-2000.