Zohran Mamdani's remarks on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York event draw flak, support

Mamdani said he did not support the event but acknowledged that the New York City administration may not have the authority to cancel a private gathering.

Bhagwat is scheduled to speak at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden on August 29, an event being organised during the RSS’s centenary year and linked to Raksha Bandhan.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's opposition to an upcoming event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has triggered a political backlash, while some Congress leaders have backed the mayor’s comments, bringing renewed focus to the controversy surrounding Bhagwat’s planned address to the Indian diaspora.

“I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction over cancelling a private event,” Mamdani said at a press conference.

Asked whether the city administration should seek to cancel the event, Mamdani said he was “in deep opposition” to the ideology he associated with the RSS.

“It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly. So it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to,” he said.

Mamdani added that New York was a city for people of every colour and faith.

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Mamdani faces backlash over remarks Mamdani’s comments drew criticism from several leaders and public figures, who defended the RSS and questioned his opposition to the event.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said RSS-linked Seva International had undertaken hundreds of projects in the US, including during hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic, and questioned Mamdani’s criticism of the organisation.