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Where is Daleza Fregoso? Amber Alert issued for girl, 4, abducted from Los Angeles

An Amber Alert has been issued for a four-year-old girl, Daleza Fregoso, who is believed to have been abducted in the Arlington Heights area.

Published on: May 26, 2026 12:47 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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An Amber Alert has been issued for a four-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted in the Arlington Heights area. The child, Daleza Fregoso, is believed to be with Ruben Fregoso, 44, who has been named as the suspect.

Daleza Fregoso (R) is believed to be with Ruben Fregoso (L), who has been named as the suspect(@CHPAlerts/X)

The California Highway Patrol, which issued an Amber Alert on Monday, May 25, on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, stated that they were last seen about 4 am on Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles. Daleza and Ruben’s relationship was not immediately disclosed.

"Daleza Fregoso was abducted by Ruben Fregoso and they are believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery," the alert said.

Deleza is described as 3 feet tall. She weighs black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 45 pounds.

Read More | Where is Dane Richman? Search underway for Utah dad and sons he abducted as police reveal shocking new details

Ruben is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The CHP has urged the public to remain alert and contact emergency services if they spot the individuals. Anyone with information about the pair’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Another Amber alert that remains active in the United States was issued for Will and Wesley Richman, two Utah brothers who were allegedly kidnapped by their father, Dane Stephen Richman. Authorities have launched a search for the two brothers, under 2-years old, who vanished after their “seriously depressed” father skipped a custody exchange in Utah on Saturday, May 23.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Where is Daleza Fregoso? Amber Alert issued for girl, 4, abducted from Los Angeles
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