Police have released chilling new information about the events that led up to the disappearance of Will and Wesley Richman, two Utah brothers who were allegedly kidnapped by their father, Dane Stephen Richman. An AMBER Alert remains in effect for the missing Saratoga Springs kids.

Where is Dane Richman? Search underway for Utah dad and sons he abducted as police reveal shocking new details(Saratoga Springs Police Department)

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Authorities have launched a search after the two brothers under 2-years old who vanished after their “seriously depressed” father skipped a custody exchange in Utah on Saturday, May 23, per the New York Post.

Dane, 46, is accused of abducting his sons, almost 2-year-old Will and 10-month-old Wesley. The children have not been seen since Richman picked them up at their mother’s house in Shelton, Washington on May 16.

“There is concern for the safety and well-being of the children as the suspect has been seriously depressed, selling possessions, facing financial stress, and abandoned his home,” the AMBER alert said.

Who is Dane Richman?

Dane has been charged with two counts of custodial interference, a third-degree felony, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. It is believed he may have crossed into Mexico, per ABC4. After the Amber alert was issued, police obtained a warrant for Dane’s arrest.

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{{^usCountry}} In the alert, Dane, 46, is described as White, 6’2″, 195 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry with Utah license plate A561HL. The car is possibly a newer model with a possible temporary tag that may not be visible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the alert, Dane, 46, is described as White, 6’2″, 195 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry with Utah license plate A561HL. The car is possibly a newer model with a possible temporary tag that may not be visible. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dane and his ex-partner were in the midst of a custody dispute when he disappeared. He was expected to turn the boys back over to their mother at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday. However, he never showed up, according to the AMBER alert issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dane and his ex-partner were in the midst of a custody dispute when he disappeared. He was expected to turn the boys back over to their mother at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday. However, he never showed up, according to the AMBER alert issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety. {{/usCountry}}

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The alert said that Dane was “seriously depressed,” facing financial ruin, and “abandoned his home after selling off his belongings.” It indicated that the children may “face imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

Where is Dane Richman? Police reveal new details

The Saratoga Springs Police Department said that Dane first picked up the children from their mother in Washington State on May 16. This was supposed to be his scheduled visitation time. Just days ago, Dane had suddenly quit his job.

New information from charging documents said that Dane may have been in Carlsbad, California, on May 18. Federal law enforcement information suggested that he crossed over into Mexico on May 19, as reported by ABC4.

Read More | Will and Wesley Richman update: Police release new photos as search continues for missing Utah kids; Amber Alert active

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On May 22, around 10:45 am, the children’s mother contacted Saratoga Springs Police because Dane had missed a deposition for a custody hearing at 10 am, and requested a wellness check on him. Officers visited the residence, but no one was home. However, there was also “nothing to indicate a cause for concern.”

The children’s mom contacted the police again the next day, May 23, because Dane had missed a scheduled visitation exchange at his home set for 12 pm. Officers started to canvass the area and talk to neighbors to determine the last time anyone saw the Richman family. They started working to obtain a search warrant for Dane Richman’s residence and list his and the children’s information on the National Crime Information Center database.

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The police department issued an AMBER Alert on all digital signs on highways in Utah later that evening. On the morning of May 24, an alert was sent to all phones in Utah around 7:30 am.

A warrant for Dane’s arrest was obtained after the AMBER Alert was issued.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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