Where is Karmelo Anthony now? Austin Metcalf's suspect looks ‘different’ as judge John Roach is recused

The appeal hearing of Karmelo Anthony, a Frisco, Texas teen accused of killing another teen, Austin Metcalf, in April last year reached a major turning point on Wednesday afternoon.

In this image taken from Frisco Police Department body camera footage, an officer arrests Karmelo Anthony at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025. (Frisco Police Department via AP)

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Judge John Roach, who had been presiding over the case, was recused after he gave an interview about the case to a local broadcaster. Judge Roach allegedly agreed with the jury in the interview, compromising the sanctity of the appeal hearing.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, also appeared in court for the hearing - for the first time since his June conviction. He was convicted of murder by a jury, and Judge John Roach sentenced him to 35 years in prison for the murder of Austin Metcalf. The trial is not being livestreamed, and a select few journalists have been allowed inside the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney.

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One of the journalists who attended the trial said that Karmelo Anthony had a visibly "different" appearance. MaryAnn Martinez, the Texas bureau chief of the Daily Mail, was one of the journalists allowed inside the courthouse. She reported that Karmelo Anthony arrived at the courtroom "looking very different" than at his trial.

"He is wearing a dark green inmate jumpsuit and has a mustache," Martinez wrote on X. "He is also shackled, with his feet bound together."

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Karmelo Anthony is presently housed at the Wallace Pack Unit, a state prison operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice located near Navasota.

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Why Was Judge John Roach Recused?

As Karmelo Anthony's legal team sought a new appeal, an interview about the case by Judge John Roach to local broadcaster WFAA. Anthony's attorney, Russell Wilson, argued that the interview, which was broadcast two days after the trial, was a breach on Roach's part since the appeal for a new trial had already been filed by Anthony's team. Judge Sid Harle, who presided over the hearing, ruled in favor of Anthony's team.

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"It is a very high bar to recuse," Harle said. "I serve on the Judicial Conduct Commission. I believe he could be fair in this matter," but that's not "the test."

Following the recusal, Presiding Judge Ray Wheless is set to appoint a new judge in the case to hear the appeal for a new trial. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 20.