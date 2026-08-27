Where is Leonardo Paco De la Rosalund? AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-boy last seen in Modesto, California

While the child was last seen in Modesto, he may reportedly have returned to the Las Vegas or Reno area.
Other recent AMBER Alerts
An AMBER alert is an emergency message sent to the public to help find a kidnapped child who is believed to be in grave danger. The system is named after Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in Texas in 1996.
Among several recent cases for which AMBER alerts had to be issued was the kidnapping of a missing seven-year-old girl, Izabella Bond. Idaho State Police said the alert was later canceled after she was found safe. Bond was taken by Amber Farson, who was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, according to online jail records, KTVP7 reported.
Another recent AMBER alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Wenatchee Police Department for a missing 1-year-old boy who requires specialized medical care. The alert for Eirick Sailema was later canceled, per Fox 12 Oregon.
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.