Where is Tom Kean Jr? New Jersey GOP Rep's absence from House sparks row amid health issues

Thomas Kean Jr., Republican US House Representative from new Jersey, has been absent from the House for over 60 days as he continues to deal with "personal health matter." As the US House resumed on Tuesday, May 12, Kean Jr was once again absent, triggering outrage among his rival Democrat lawmakers.

US House Rep. Tom Kean Jr (L) and Kean Jr with his wife, Rhonda. (Rep. Tom Kean Jr on Instagram)

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Kean Jr., a House Rep. from New Jersey's 7th district since 2023, has not revealed exactly what the "private health matter" in this case is.

As the House resumed this week, his office issued a statement reassuring lawmakers and the public that he will be returning to "a regular full schedule soon." His absence has frustrated other GOP lawmakers as well, given the thin majority the party currently holds in the House.

Where Is Thomas Kean Jr?

Not only has Thomas Kean Jr been absent from the US House, but he has also not been seen in public in recent times. His official social media account remains active with regular posts celebrating occasions like Nurses' Day, etc, but none of them feature the 57-year-old in person.

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, on Tuesday, he shared photos of his Congressional staff members attending a celebration of "Our Community Salutes of North Jersey’s 10th Anniversary celebration to honor the 2026 high school enlistees entering military service." The Congressman, however, was conspicuously absent from it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, on Tuesday, he shared photos of his Congressional staff members attending a celebration of "Our Community Salutes of North Jersey’s 10th Anniversary celebration to honor the 2026 high school enlistees entering military service." The Congressman, however, was conspicuously absent from it. {{/usCountry}}

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"Congressman Kean is still attending to a personal health matter, and we appreciate the outpouring of support," his Chief of Staff, Dan Scharfenberger said in a statement on Monday. "He will be returning to a regular full schedule soon."

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However, the statement did not clarify what health issues Kean Jr is dealing with and the timeline for his return to the House.

Colleagues Stand By Kean Jr

Despite frustration internally over Tom Kean Jr's absence potentially becoming a hurdle in passing bills, his GOP colleagues have expressed support and tried to explain his absence.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson, a GOP Rep. himself, said last month that he had been in touch with Kean and expects the 57-year-old to make a fully recovery.

"Tom is one of the most dedicated and hardest-working members of Congress, and I am grateful for all he does and will continue to do to serve New Jerseyans and our country," Johnson said, without specifying the nature of his health issues.

The GOP currently hold 217 seats as opposed to the Democrats' 212 in the US House. 5 seats remain vacant.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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